(Madison County, Ill.) A man from Park Hills, 78 year old Paul Wisdom, is dead after he was killed in a traffic accident Friday in Illinois. According to a report from Illinois State Police Wisdom was involved in a crash at a ramp at the SIU Northern access road which leads to Illinois Route 143. His truck ran off the left side of the road, crashed into an embankment, and rolled over throwing him out. Wisdom was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident which took place just before 6 o'clock last Friday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

PARK HILLS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO