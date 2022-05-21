ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve County, MO

Ste. Genevieve County Commission expected to discuss Franklin Bridge repairs when it meets Monday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Commission will meet Monday...

Operation Sand requests a second public meeting on silica sand mine

STE. GENEVIEVE – The organization that is fighting the establishment of NexGen’s request for a permit to allow it to mine silica sand in central Ste. Genevieve County has filed a letter with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Land Reclamation Program, requesting a second meeting due to deficiencies in the equipment at the meeting held last Thursday in Ste. Genevieve.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Highway 51 center turn lane to be extended starting June 6

SIKESTON—A section of Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as construction crews extend the center turn lane. This section of roadway is located from Route T to Old St. Mary’s Road in Perryville. Weather permitting, work will start...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report of arrests and incidents for the week ending May 20. Arrested Person: 9 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation: 5. Animal Control:...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
County
Ste. Genevieve County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Ste. Genevieve County, MO
Government
City
Ste. Genevieve, MO
Duane Charles ‘Charlie’ Weber

A funeral will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 for 68-year-old Duane Charles “Charlie” Weber of French Village, Mo. who passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his residence. He was born July 16, 1953 in Perryville, Mo., the son of Alfred H. and Ada M. (Schoen) Weber who both preceded him in death.
PERRYVILLE, MO
Two Randolph Co. Girl Scouts receive Silver Awards

GLEN CARBON, Illinois – When Girl Scout Cadettes focus on an issue they care about, learn the facts, and take action to make a difference, they gain the confidence and skills that will catapult them to lifelong success. It all adds up to the Girl Scout Silver Award – the highest honor a Cadette in grades 6-8 can achieve.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
Former Mayor Frank Derickson dies

CHESTER — A former mayor of the city of Chester has passed away. Frank Derickson served four terms as Chester mayor beginning in 1985. He passed away Sunday at Cedarhurst Senior Living, Sparta. Before being elected mayor, Derickson served as Chester City Clerk from 1959-1963. Then he served as...
CHESTER, IL
Randolph County Sheriff’s report

CHESTER – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest repport of arrests. Matthew P. Kirkland 29, Sparta, arrested May 16, 2022 by Sparta Police for aggravated battery, domestic battery & unlawful use of weapons. Is incarcerated. Megan E. Throop 28, Chester, arrested May 17, 2022 by...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
Saluki Football Southern Illinois Clean-Up comes to Chester

CHESTER – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, SIU football student-athletes and coaches will be performing community service in the Southern Illinois Region for their 3rd Annual Saluki Football Southern Illinois Clean-Up. The City of Chester is proud to announce that we were chosen as one of their destinations. Saluki...
CHESTER, IL
Henry Anthony Dempke ‘Butch’ ‘Tony’

Henry Anthony Dempke (aka “Butch” or “Tony) passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Festus, Missouri. He was surrounded by family and friends. Henry was born on March 15, 1948 to Henry Fredrick Dempke and Ruth Kreitler Dempke in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He grew up in Kaskaskia, Illinois. He is predeceased by his parents, Henry and Ruth; as well as three brothers, Bobby, Sonny and Phillip Dempke; and two sisters, Patricia Lynn Parks and Shirley Ritter. He is survived by one brother, Paul (Edna) Dempke of Erwin, TN and two sisters: Frieda Patterson of Cutler, IL and Loretta (Kenny) Head of St. Mary. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
FESTUS, MO
Perryville Police reports

PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 59-year-old Demetrius Brooks of St. Louis was arrested at 8:05 p.m. May 15th on two fugitive warrants and a charge of driving while suspended following a traffic stop on the northbound I-55 at the 129 mile marker. 47-year-old...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Emma Eggemeyer finishes 17th at State

CHESTER – The Chester High School Lady Jacket Track and Field Team finished 3rd at the 2022 IHSA Class 1A Sectional Meet last week at DuQuoin. The Jackets battled with 14 other teams and landed 3rd out of 15 competing teams. When it was all said-and-done, the Lady Jackets...
CHARLESTON, IL
Politics
May 25 River Region Sports Wrap

STE. GENEVIEVE – The following members of the Ste. Genevieve track team finished in the top four at the Class 3 Sectional 1 Track Meet Monday and therefore qualified for the state track meet that begins on Friday:. Abby Moore 4×8-1st, 1600-2nd, 800-1st, 4×4-1st,. Kale Clements 4×8-1st,...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
Loyd ‘Buck’ J. Roscow

A funeral will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022 for 77-year-old Loyd “Buck” J. Roscow of Red Bud, Illinois, who passed away at 8:30 a.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Randolph County Care Center, Sparta, Illinois. He was born October 12, 1944, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, son of...
RED BUD, IL
Perryville’s 3rd Annual Heroes for Kids Comic Con July 16

PERRYVILLE – On July 16, 2022-Heroes for Kids will be hosting the third annual Comic Con in Perryville, Missouri at the Perry Park Center (800 City Park Lane). The show booth fees and silent auction proceeds will be benefiting Shriner’s Hospital for Children and the Community Counseling Center Foundation.
PERRYVILLE, MO
Aiden Jany signs to run track for McKendree University

CHESTER – Chester High School Track and Field standout, Aiden Jany, signed a Letter of Intent to continue his career at the collegiate level next year at McKendree University. The signing ceremony took place Wednesday May 18 at the Chester High School James F. Sharp Cafeteria with friends, family,...
CHESTER, IL
Frank E. Derickson

A funeral will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 for 93-year-old Frank E. Derickson of Chester, Illinois, who passed away at 8:06 am, Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Cedarhurst Senior Living, Sparta, Illinois. He was born August 8, 1928 in Murphysboro, son of Cardel “Dirk” and Rose (nee Hauner) Derickson,...
CHESTER, IL

