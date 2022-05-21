ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

A longitudinal study of the impact of university student return to campus on the SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence among the community members

By Callum R. K. Arnold
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReturning university students represent large-scale, transient demographic shifts and a potential source of transmission to adjacent communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this prospective longitudinal cohort study, we tested for IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in a non-random cohort of residents living in Centre County prior to the Fall 2020 term at...

www.nature.com

Digital Collegian

Petition plans to reopen case of Penn State student Justine Gross

Family members of Penn State student Justine Gross started an online petition to have her case reopened by the District Attorney in Centre County, Pa., according to the petition. Gross died as a result of a fall inside an 11th floor solid waste disposal chute at 456 E. Beaver Avenue...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

Two downtown State College locations permanently close their doors

In the month of May, two State College locations on South Allen Street have permanently shuttered up. Woodring's Floral Gardens permanently closed its doors on May 14, but it said it will maintain operations out of its nearby Bellefonte location. A day prior, the adjacent Amazon Hub permanently closed, though...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Penn State Health: Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer can affect men and women and often times, it goes unnoticed. The key is to catch it early. An Ephrata woman knew something wasn’t quite right, so 67-year-old Gina Hackman contacted her doctor. Here’s Gina’s story. Joining us is Doctor Matthew Kaag, Clinical Vice Chair...
EPHRATA, PA
UPI News

Rare yellow cardinal spotted in Pennsylvania back yard

May 24 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman got out her camera to capture a one-in-a-million sight in her back yard: a yellow cardinal. Danielle Cover, of Elizabethtown, said she spotted the yellow cardinal Monday evening. Cover snapped three photos of the rare bird. The South Florida Wildlands Association said another...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Onward State

More Than 1,500 Sign Petition To Reopen Case In Death Of Penn State Student

More than 1,500 people have signed a Change.org petition to convince the District Attorney in Centre Country to reopen the case of Penn State student Justine Gross. Gross died after an 11-story fall down a Beaver Terrace Apartments trash chute on November 10, 2021. Gross’s body was found by police...
PENN, PA
Onward State

50 Days At Champs: Two Seniors Put A Unique Twist On A Penn State Tradition

While over 300 people were spending 55 days at Cafe 210 West, two Penn State students were spending 50 days at a different downtown State College bar. Champs Downtown is a favorite for most Penn Staters over the age of 21, but recent Schreyer Honors College graduates Toby Lazear and Nina Bar-Ness recently took their love for the bar to a whole new level.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Woman wanted for theft in State College area

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is looking to identify a woman for her alleged involvement in a theft. On Friday, May 14, police said the pictured woman is believed to have stolen a wallet from a vehicle in the State College area. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

$2.8 million dollar preservation project to begin in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Grannas Brothers Stone and asphalt Co., Inc, of Hollidaysburg, will begin a pavement preservation project on Tuesday, May 31. The project covers approximately 8.3 miles on Route 1006 (Ritchey Road) and Route 4016 (Bethel Hollow Road). The project includes pavement preservation, guide […]
WTAJ

DuBois man pleads guilty in multi-county meth ring

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man that was one of 47 defendants charged in a drug trafficking ring from California to Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty in federal court. Brent Coder, 55, pleaded guilty to violating federal narcotics laws related to a 9-month wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Holland Brothers wins awards for best meats in PA

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Holland Brothers Meats have been a staple of the Blair County area since the 1960s and recently they just won three awards for having the best hot dogs, kielbasa’s, and ham in the state of Pennsylvania. As with tradition with Holland Brothers, they once again took home multiple first place awards at […]
WTAJ

UPMC nurses and patients still concerned over unsafe conditions

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–UPMC Altoona nurses are still expressing concerns about the increase in the staff to patient ratio. This new change by the hospital is now trickling down to patient care because of the overwhelming load. The hospital released a memo on April 29 about nurses having to increase the number of patients they care […]
WTAJ

Centre County public pool vandalized before opening

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A series of vandalism is setting back the work of volunteers as they prepare to open the Millheim Pool at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park for the summer. The unknown vandals damaged fencing, broke a window in the bathhouse and damaged a chain on one of the swings, causing it […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Toxic chemicals still in Benner Township water wells

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) continues to find highly toxic chemicals in Benner Township’s wells two years after they were first discovered. The chemicals are per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, found in firefighting foam and commercial products. A total of 65 private wells in Benner Township have been […]
BENNER TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Trooper charged with assaulting motorist

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police announced a state trooper is accused of assaulting a motorist during an arrest earlier this year. The criminal complaint filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division alleges that Israel T. Moore used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso of a motorist following a vehicle pursuit on the evening of Feb. 13. Another trooper was handcuffing the motorist at the time.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

