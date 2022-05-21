ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

What Do You Do When a Fan Infringes on Your Copyright?

hackernoon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake-Two Interactive has sued several programmers and Grand Theft Auto enthusiasts behind the re3 and reVC fan projects. The projects were a pair of reverse engineered releases of GTA 3 and Vice City. In response to the projects, the company filed a DMCA takedown notice to remove the content from Github....

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Disney, Amazon Make Wells Fargo List of Top Picks

With the S&P 500 having dropped 17% so far this year, now may represent a good time to pick up quality stocks on the cheap. Wells Fargo has created a list of “signature picks, an eclectic portfolio culled from our research department's highest-conviction ideas,” its analysts wrote in a commentary.
STOCKS
hackernoon.com

Non-Linear Competition In A Tech-Driven Business World

Wall Street's built-in disincentives trying to stiff competition – in the short-term – actually create whole new markets in the long term. In this case, intelligent people move to new industries to prevent legal issues. New industries that might seem unrelated might swallow old industries in long-term. Take the case of Tesla, entering into the insurance business, for now, it’s part of the service business, but you’re not sure how much it generates for the company. Amazon left everyone flabbergasted, when it showed its AWS numbers, in 2016.
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

Automatically Redirecting Users to a Country-Specific Site

Users' needs have become more diverse, so if you have a website that is gaining global traction, you should offer them a personalized customer experience. To ensure they end up on the right website, you can use IP APIs to redirect them automatically. Translate IP addresses into countries and extract other useful information like time zones and currencies. Translate your website into different languages, show local store locations, and offer prices in local currencies.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

Decentralized Storage Networks — An Explainer

A decentralized storage network is a p2p network of computers cooperating to provide storage capacity. DSNs aim to solve challenges inherent with traditional cloud storage and they are the foundation on which the future web #web3 is being built. DSNs are facilitating an iteration of the web that is more secure, persistent, open and robust. This new iteration, #web 3.0, fosters the sharing of computing, information and economical resources. DSNs that will thrive and gain popularity are those that provide resilient, highly available storage rewarding to storage providers and end users. There would be more need for predictable costs of storage in DSNs and we would probably witness more adoption of stable crypto-currencies in these networks. In the next few years, there would be more projects that abstract away the technicalities from users, such that DSN solutions feel as seamless as the popular cloud storage of today.
COMPUTERS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
hackernoon.com

Practices Used in eLearning Video-Content Protection

All the content published online is a form of intellectual property and has its authors. With the increasing number of data flowing through the Internet and social media, it is hard to monitor if your content was posted unnamed or under someone’s name. Aside from lots of means to protect video courses, Axinom DRM Solution is the one that is more secure. Learn how to set it up in this article.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy