ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Moby-Dick; or The Whale: Chapter 11 - Nightgown

hackernoon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had lain thus in bed, chatting and napping at short intervals, and Queequeg now and then affectionately throwing his brown tattooed legs over mine, and then drawing them back; so entirely sociable and free and easy were we; when, at last, by reason of our confabulations, what little nappishness remained...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

The Hound of the Baskervilles: Chapter 2 - The Curse of the Baskervilles

The Hound of the Baskervilles, by Arthur Conan Doyle is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. “I have in my pocket a manuscript,” said Dr. James Mortimer. “I observed it as you entered the room,” said Holmes. “It is an old manuscript.” “Early eighteenth century, unless it is a forgery.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hackernoon.com

Great Expectations: Chapter VII

Great Expectations by Charles Dickens is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Chapter VII. At the time when I stood in the churchyard reading the family tombstones, I had just enough learning to be able to spell them out. My construction even of their simple meaning was not very correct, for I read “wife of the Above” as a complimentary reference to my father’s exaltation to a better world; and if any one of my deceased relations had been referred to as “Below,” I have no doubt I should have formed the worst opinions of that member of the family. Neither were my notions of the theological positions to which my Catechism bound me, at all accurate; for, I have a lively remembrance that I supposed my declaration that I was to “walk in the same all the days of my life,” laid me under an obligation always to go through the village from our house in one particular direction, and never to vary it by turning down by the wheelwright’s or up by the mill.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hackernoon.com

Pride and Prejudice: Chapter 4

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter IV.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herman Melville
hackernoon.com

Write About Your Love for All Things Gaming!

Gaming is one of those unique things in this world that connect us all together in one way or another. If you come across a new game that you enjoyed, find an element, be it a narrative thread, a fan theory, a hidden area, or just a cool well-written character that piques your interest and stimulates your imagination. Now, you have a chance to share your experiences with an even broader audience and you get to be part of a cool contest with a cash prize just by doing so.
VIDEO GAMES
hackernoon.com

Music & Tech: The Beginner's Guide to Selling More Merch

Artist merch is any type of physical product that is sold to promote an artist or their music. This can include t-shirts, hats, stickers, buttons, posters, and more. Artist merch has become so popular in recent years that many artists prefer merch sales over music sales. Not all of the different types of merch will be right for every artist, and not all of them will be perfect for artists. By the end of this guide, you'll have all the basic tools and knowledge you need to start selling more.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy