Nocona swimming pool opens May 31

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following counties in the KOXE listening area until 10:00 pm this Tuesday night. Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Concho, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Lampasas, McCulloch, Mills, Runnels, San Saba and Taylor, among others from southwest Texas to the DFW area. Storms are forecast to develop prior to 5:00 pm. Large hail, golf ball to tennis ball size, is possible along with damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. Stay tuned to KOXE 101.3 FM for weather update.
