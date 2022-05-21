ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nocona, TX

Nocona swimming pool opens May 31

Cover picture for the articleThe Nocona Swimming Pool will open for the season at 12:30...

County approves VSO juror donation

Despite an hour in executive session to discuss the duties of the Veteran’s Service administrator as it relates to receiving and dispersing monies, the Montague County Commissioner’s Court took no action on this topic; however, they did approve adding the program to the juror donation list as provided by recent state legislation.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Wind farm proposal meets headwind in Fannin County

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — A company called Cielo Wind is interested in bringing power-producing turbines to Fannin and Lamar counties, but the project is meeting with some resistance. Bonham resident Chris Wilson has launched a petition to Stop Fannin-Lamar Wind Development. Cielo Wind's power generation project has plans to...
BONHAM, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mochinut to open Lewisville location

Mochinut is set to open in Lewisville in June. An official open date is not yet available. The business will be located in a 1,033-square-foot eatery located at 4400 SH 121 at The Realm at Castle Hills. The restaurant will feature mochi doughnuts and American doughnuts. It will also feature Korean rice flour hot dogs and bubble tea. www.mochinut.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Nocona, TX
Nocona, TX
Nocona, TX
Graduation season comes to an end with Bowie, Forestburg and Nocona ceremonies

Graduation season comes to an end for Montague County high schools as Bowie, Forestburg and Nocona host ceremonies on May 27. The Jackrabbits will receive their diplomas in 8 p.m. ceremonies at Jackrabbit Stadium on Friday night. There will be a mantle ceremony as the senior class passes the mantle of leadership on to the junior class. Superintendent Blake Enlow and Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker will present diplomas. The program also includes various scholarship presentations and speeches from the valedictorian and salutatorian.
BOWIE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Tree-killing insect confirmed in Dallas County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The presence of the invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was confirmed this week in Dallas County. Dallas County will be added to the list of Texas jurisdictions under quarantine by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). TDA quarantines are designed to slow the spread of the insect by limiting the transportation of ash wood, wood waste and hardwood firewood.
KXII.com

New scam going around in North Texas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new scam is going around Texoma claiming to raise money for the local Veterans Affairs, but instead many people who’ve donated said all the money is just going in one man’s pocket. “I’m frustrated that he’s using our veterans as a scam to...
SHERMAN, TX
KXAN

Texas city to test a four-day workweek

KELLER, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several city offices in the city of Keller will begin an experimental four-day work schedule next week. The Keller Town Hall, Municipal Service Center and the records department of the Keller Police Department will begin a trial of the “compressed work schedule” for employees beginning on May 28, according to a […]
KELLER, TX
Nicklas Adam Parsons

MONTAGUE – Nicklas Adam Parsons, 41, died May 15, 2022. Visitation was at 6 p.m. on May 23 at Montague County Cowboy Church. A funeral service was at 1 p.m. on May 24 at Montague County Cowboy Church officiated by Pastor Joe Caballero. Burial followed at Eagle Point Cemetery in Nocona.
MONTAGUE, TX
Iddy Biddy Acres opens for their second season

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Farming season has begun at Iddy Biddy Acres as May 21 marks their second annual opening. Britney Strickland, owner of Iddy Biddy Acres says this year is bigger and better. At the farm, you hand pick “all the produce that we can grow in Texas basically” (Strickland)....
CBS DFW

How some key Texas primary runoff races are shaping up

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Election Day is Tuesday and there are a number of key races in the Republican and Democratic primary runoffs.  One of the most contentious battles is being fought in the Republican runoff for Texas Attorney General.  Ken Paxton, the two-term incumbent, had a big lead over George P. Bush, the current Texas Land Commissioner, 65% to 23% in the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll last month, and a much smaller lead, 41-35% in the Dallas Morning News/UT Tyler poll last week. Paxton has called Bush too liberal, and the Attorney General won the endorsement from former...
TEXAS STATE
DFWChild

20 Family-Friendly Farmers Markets in Dallas-Fort Worth

How much do your kids understand about where their food comes from? Have you ever visited a pick-your-own fruit or veggie farm or bought fresh produce straight from the farmers themselves at your local farmers market? No worries if you silently answered with an “um…?” First thing’s first, you need to know where to look! If it’s been a minute since you’ve visited any of Dallas-Forth Worth’s farmers markets—or you’re just looking for a different one to check out—take a look through our roundup of 19 farmers markets for fresh and local foods, artisan-made goods, treats, freshly cut flowers and truckloads more.
DALLAS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Nocona’s Davis signs to MSU

Nocona’s Sam Davis signed his letter of intent to play football at Midwestern State University on Friday. The graduating Indian spent four years on the varsity team playing tight end and defensive end. The six-foot-six inch Davis used his height to its advantage whether it came to getting leverage...
NOCONA, TX
Thrillist

How to Make Texas-Style BBQ Sauce, Courtesy of Dallas’s Famous Pecan Lodge

In some Texas BBQ circles, adding sauce to expertly smoked meats has been—and will always be—totally taboo. Sure, great BBQ should be tender, juicy, and tasty enough to be enjoyed in its purest form, but a deliciously crafted barbecue sauce can genuinely take something already perfect to new heights of flavorful pleasures (like ranch dressing on a slice of pizza).
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

U.S. Highway 75 is expanding

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Grayson County plans for US Highway 75 to continue expanding. Grayson County leaders have voted to spend over $19 million to widen the lanes to six instead of four. This expansion will stretch from the County Line Road to State Highway 1417 and from U.S. Highway...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 10:00 pm

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following counties in the KOXE listening area until 10:00 pm this Tuesday night. Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Concho, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Lampasas, McCulloch, Mills, Runnels, San Saba and Taylor, among others from southwest Texas to the DFW area. Storms are forecast to develop prior to 5:00 pm. Large hail, golf ball to tennis ball size, is possible along with damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. Stay tuned to KOXE 101.3 FM for weather update.
COLEMAN, TX

