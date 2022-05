LOCAL SOURCES - Indiana has banned transgender girls from girls' sports -- and immediately sparked a lawsuit. Indiana became the 17th state to pass restrict transgender athletes and the seventh this year, overriding Governor Holcomb's veto of the bill. The 67-28 vote in the House and 32-15 tally in the Senate were identical to when legislators initially passed the bill in March, with the exception of a handful of legislators who were absent either for the original vote or for the override.

INDIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO