Contra Costa County, CA

She Prosecuted a Deputy – the Deputies Are Funding Her Opponent, Led by a Former Law Enforcement Officer Convicted for a Horrific DUI

By David Greenwald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartinez, CA – Following the successful prosecution of a sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed two men in separate incidents, the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association has targeted Contra Costa DA Diana Becton with a huge expenditure. What has not been reported is that the man behind a...

MO BETTA
4d ago

This race is not about law enforcement nepotism, it's about a lack of leadership and the Rule of Law. Knox will win because Becton has chosen criminals over victims and the community will not stand for this reprehensible behavior. Knox acted out for a friend, like many of us would. Knox clearly recognized the victim impact on her advocacy for Driscoll. She is a well-balanced leader with a world of experience who will serve the public not Soros' bizarre "criminal first" philosophy. Mary Knox for DA. 🗳 ☑️ 🇺🇸

GiGi510
4d ago

Not one mention of the hundreds of thousands of dollars of out of state money donated to Becton for the second campaign in row….

