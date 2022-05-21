She Prosecuted a Deputy – the Deputies Are Funding Her Opponent, Led by a Former Law Enforcement Officer Convicted for a Horrific DUI
By David Greenwald
davisvanguard.org
4 days ago
Martinez, CA – Following the successful prosecution of a sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed two men in separate incidents, the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association has targeted Contra Costa DA Diana Becton with a huge expenditure. What has not been reported is that the man behind a...
MODESTO, CA – Albert Kiryakos was in Stanislaus County Superior Court Monday for his preliminary hearing on felony charges of inflicting great bodily harm onto an elder. As the prosecution began to present probable cause for the case against Kiryakos to proceed to trial, Deputy District Attorney Vita Palazuelos called Sheriff’s Deputy Reece Wallace to the stand to testify about investigating a call involving a fight between two roommates.
WOODLAND, CA – The victim in a grand theft embezzlement case here in Yolo County Superior Court Friday demanded the accused spend time in jail. In the preliminary hearing for Emanuel Westly Johnson, before Judge Timothy Fall, the accused refused to accept any plea deal. Johnson, known as “EJ”...
SAN JOSE -- A San Jose man is being charged with stalking and threatening a number of his former co-workers after being fired earlier this year, with his arrest yielding multiple weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.San Jose police said Bryan Velasquez, 43, was terminated from a local construction company in January and has been contacting employees on social media since then, including posting pictures of himself pointing guns and including threats using profanity. The messages often included details revealing his knowledge of the victims' homes and their daily patterns of behavior, police said.On May 19, officers with the police department's covert surveillance and SWAT teams took Velasquez into custody without incident after obtaining an arrest warrant. Among the firearms seized were two AR-15-style assault rifles and materials to manufacture ghost guns, along with high-capacity magazines, and tactical body armor.Velasquez was charged with felony stalking, and the department said it obtained a gun violence restraining order to seize all his firearms.A court date was not announced.
DUBLIN, CA- In Alameda County Superior Court Friday, two attorneys advocated for their respective clients to be released out of custody. One case was related to mental health and another concerned a police report of “noncompliance” that was questioned. Harrison Tylavsky, who, according to his attorney Del Martyn...
Following a “suspicious death” at a San Mateo County SamTrans bus stop last week, police have arrested a man for homicide. Ricardo Bibbs was arrested on May 16 in Redwood City in connection with a fatal stabbing.
The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced Friday its charging decision made against Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe for driving under the influence of alcohol last March. District attorney's office spokesperson Ted Asregadoo said a charging decision was made on two counts following an evaluation. The two counts are driving...
WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Doris Shockley argued here late last week the resentencing case for Lee Ray Williams could not proceed without the submission of a subpoena to retrieve the man’s C file, despite Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira’s urgency to move the case forward.
The 61-year-old man convicted of fatally shooting a 19-year-old UC Berkeley student he’d spotted on the street told the teenager’s family, during a sentencing hearing Monday, that he was remorseful but had “no reason” for what he had done. A scholarship fund in Seth’s memory remains...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – A motion was filed late Friday here in superior court to stop the sale of ghost gun kits in California by three defendant manufacturer and retailers, according to San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Boudin announced Friday that the SF District Attorney’s Office, California Attorney...
Last Wednesday, May 18, 2022, an RV’s brakes failed as it approached a stop sign in Cloverdale’s downtown. The driver made a sharp turn to avoid colliding with another vehicle at the stoplight, bounced off a retaining wall, and finally came to a halt after smashing into the downtown streetscape. Cloverdale Police Chief Jason Ferguson told us the driver would be booked for driving under the influence of alcohol after testing over two times the legal limit.
WOODLAND, CA – Accused Roger Bettancourt—who was made an offer for an alleged parole violation—could never get a clarifying question answered, and then rejected the offer Thursday here in Yolo County Superior Court. Bettancourt is being charged with violation of parole. It was not clear in court...
SUISUN CITY (BCN) – Police in Suisun City have arrested a man suspected in the hit-and-run death of a 15-year-old boy on May 15. Clarence Earl Johnson, 58, of Fairfield, was arrested on Monday for the death of James Rabara, Jr. Rabara was struck in the early morning hours of May 15 on State Route […]
Woodland, CA – A few weeks ago the Ajay Dev evidentiary hearing appeared finally to be ready for a new witness after a series of delays from the fall of 2019 and a change of counsel. Dev’s team was going to put on Michael Rothschild, who was Dev’s counsel at his 2009 trial, but attorney Jennifer Mouzis decided at the lost moment to pull back the witness.
BERKELEY, Calif. - The man charged with the 2020 shooting and killing of a UC Berkeley student is expected to reveal the motive behind the incident on Monday. Tony Walker recently entered a no-contest plea to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Seth Smith. According to Berkeleyside, as part...
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A troubling trend the FBI calls “sextortion” is on the rise. One South Bay teen committed suicide in late February after interacting with a cyber scammer. “They probably spent four or five hours getting to know him and then a couple hours of pressure, he couldn’t handle the pressure and […]
NAPA – A disabled litigant who relied on "dreams and window shopping" to prove that he had legal standing to sue a Napa County realtor under the Americans with Disabilities Act had those dreams dashed last week when a federal judge dismissed his suit. Judge Susan Illston of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California found that Andres Gomez, a Florida resident, had not demonstrated that the alleged problems with the realtor's website prevented him from accessing goods or services at an actual physical location and therefore he had no standing to bring his claim. Gomez is...
A murder investigation is underway after a 28-year-old man sitting in a parked car was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood in southwest Santa Rosa. Police say the victim parked in a cul-de-sac on Kenton Court early Sunday morning, when another driver pulled up beside him and gunned him down. He died at the scene. Two of the victim’s friends were with him in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but were not hurt. Investigators believe the shooter and the man who was killed did not know each other, but aren’t sure if the attack was completely at random. The Sonoma County Alliance Community Safety Reward Fund is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.
A man living in People’s Park has been hospitalized after someone lit his tent on fire while he was in it and then hit him multiple times with a golf club Tuesday morning, police say. Smoke was visible from the Berkeley Hills. The man was found on Bowditch Street,...
A married couple who were the parents of two young children were killed after being struck by a car involved in a high-speed chase with police in south Sacramento on Saturday morning. The Sacramento County coroner identified the victims as Tien Le, 46, and Binh Nguyen, 54. Both were from...
Comments / 13