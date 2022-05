The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods for a larceny in progress. They received the call yesterday afternoon and as they arrived saw the suspects driving away. Deputies located the vehicle on River Street, Batavia; following an investigation the suspects were identified as Angela Bennett and Shamya Brown. They allegedly stole $1,726.28 worth of merchandise and were subsequently arrested for grand larceny. Bennett and Brown were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled for June 16th at the Town of Batavia Court.

