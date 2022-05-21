Program helps veterans cope one stride at a time

NAPLES, Fla. — Southwest Florida is home to over 100,000 veterans and their families, that’s almost the same number of veterans lost since September 11th. The statistics are sobering, many veterans returning home with invisible wounds that may not be treated right away. Now, The Naples Therapeutic...
It’s officially kitten season and today we were joined by three special guests on More in the Morning. The Gulf Coast Humane society brought some furry friends who are in need of a forever home. For more information on how to adopt from the Gulf Coast Humane Society, click...
If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are plenty of options. Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly joined us on Thursday to talk about all of the best things you can do this weekend!. Film Festival: The Fort Myers Film Festival will be...
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Caloosahatchee Connect project is making progress. The pipeline will bring reclaimed water from Fort Myers over to the Cape. Cape Coral’s committee of the whole meets Wednesday at 9 a.m. to get an update on the project. Construction is happening now at Horton...
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Styrofoam in mangroves is a problem along the Caloosahatchee River in North Fort Myers. Anyone is welcome to volunteer to clean up North Shore Park today, May 23, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Keep Lee County Beautiful is hosting the event and there...
Many of Southwest Florida’s biggest movie theaters plan to reopen soon for the first time in months. Theater chain Regal expects to start reopening its theaters nationwide on Friday, Aug. 21, including four theaters in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties. Tickets are on sale now. Meanwhile, AMC plans to...
NOTE: Many local events are being canceled or postponed this week due to the coronavirus. Check their website or social media page before going. Or consult our list of canceled events HERE. The green beer will flow this St. Patrick’s Day in Southwest Florida. But there’s more happening than just...
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral’s city manager plans to ask Wednesday to make a change to ongoing sidewalk construction plans. It’s part of a five year, grant-funded plan to add fifteen miles of sidewalk. The city manager will present a progress report to the committee of...
The First Tee of Naples had its Middle School championship tournament and also had its awards ceremony and announced First Tee Scholars recipients. The First Tee Scholars is a distinction awarded to participants who excel in academics, leadership, character development, as well as chapter and community involvement. Three out of the 79 participants selected from all The First Tee chapters are from he First Tee of Naples/Collier — Emily Black, Sydney Shrader and Trevor Vente.
Michelle Konkoly doesn’t remember the five-story fall that broke her back and left her paralyzed from the waist down. The former Georgetown University swimmer recalls in great detail nearly every step of her recovery in the five years since. That journey has led her to the cusp of the...
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Our musicians in Southwest Florida and the venues they perform at need our support now more than ever. More in the Morning’s “Scene and Heard” segment showcases the incredible talent of our local bands and musicians. On Thursday, Crystal Shawanda, a multi-June award...
Two exceptional estates situated within a prestigious golf club community in North Naples and an award-winning enclave near Marco Island recently shattered local real estate records. Exclusively listed and sold by Michelle Thomas of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, the highest-priced home in the history of Quail Creek closed for $5,620,000 in March. Michelle also represented the buyer in the top Fiddler’s Creek sale year-to-date which sold for $3,651,000 in April. Offering championship courses among lush landscapes, pristine fairways and open water, these private communities present a genuine golfer’s paradise. As the popularity of the game increases, more players seek to hit the green from the comfort of their own backyard with access to ample luxury amenities.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Two people were killed in a crash on US 41 near Zemel Road in Punta Gorda Monday night, officials said. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. when a 46-year-old North Port man driving a pickup truck was headed the wrong way on US 41 and crashed head-on into a sedan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
