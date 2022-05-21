Cooper County man charged with promoting child pornography

Charlotte I. Phillips, 69, of Lake Tapawingo passed away Monday, May 23, after a valiant fifteen month battle with cancer. Charlotte was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Roy E. Hess and Tinnie M. Whitten. She lived all of her life in the Kansas City area and made her home at Lake Tapawingo, Missouri. Charlotte served on the Country Club Board for seven years, and was Vice-President for three of those years. She was also a member of the Lake Tapawingo Women’s Club. Both Assignments allowed her to help on various projects around the Lake. Charlotte enjoyed the water and boating with friends for thirty plus years during which, she developed relationships and lifelong friendships. Her career led her down the path in Agriculture working in this field forty plus years, with International Harvester, New Holland, CASE IH, Kubota, and Jones Twine. She held several appointments as a Business Development Manager taking competitive products to the dealer organization.

LAKE TAPAWINGO, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO