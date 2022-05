WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball (26-25, 7-16) dropped an 11-5 contest Friday night to No. 8 Oklahoma State (35-18, 14-9) at Baylor Ballpark. Jack Pineda racked up four hits, including a leadoff home run, while Grant Golomb went a career-high 4.2 innings and tied a career-best with five strikeouts in the...