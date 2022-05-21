ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leelanau County, MI

Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Northern Michigan Spring Hike

leelanauticker.com
 4 days ago

Held at the Kettles Trail, Sleeping Bear Dunes,...

www.leelanauticker.com

leelanauticker.com

Event Search

Help pull garlic mustard, a non-native, invasive plant species that spreads rapidly & creates monocultures, eliminating native plants such as trillium from the landscape. Please sign up.
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
leelanauticker.com

Personalities Of The Peninsula: Bruce Lehmann, The Cedar River Rat

Bruce Lehmann of Cedar worked on search and rescues with the U.S. Coast Guard in Alaska, has sailed the Great Lakes from Lake Superior to Toronto, and was the first captain of the schooner Madeline. But of all the waters he’s navigated, it’s the humble beauty of the Cedar River and the surrounding Cedar swamp that fascinate him the most.
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
leelanauticker.com

The Bird’s Back: Skip Telgard, 3rd-Gen Owner Of The Bluebird In Leland Talks Reopening, The Great Resignation & Big Plans Ahead

At 95 years young, Leland’s Bluebird Restaurant and Tavern is one of Leelanau County’s most iconic eateries. A block from historic Fishtown, the Bird, as it’s familiarly called, is renowned for its classic cocktails, rustic atmosphere, homemade pizza and smoked meats, and fresh local fish. After two...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Community Conversations: AAPI Heritage Month - Stories, Food, & Panel Discussion

Traverse Area District Library, McGuire Community Room, TC. Help recognize the contributions, achievements & identities of Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders (AAPI) that have helped shape America’s development into a richly multicultural society. Light refreshments at 5:30pm; engaging community panel discussion at 6:30pm with: Sakura Takano, Rotary Charities of Traverse City; Amy Yee, Amy Yee Bodyworks; Craig Hadley, Dennos Museum at NMC; Tony Vu, The Good Bowl; Denny Nguyen, NMC; along with moderators Judy Chu, NMC & Holly T. Bird, Northern Michigan E3 & Title Track. Register.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Leelanau County, MI
Leelanau County, MI
leelanauticker.com

Learn More About Local Homelessness At 5Loaves 2Fish Game Night In Leland May 24

Leland-based nonprofit and food outreach 5Loaves2Fish will host "Big Change Equals Big Change," an educational series open to the community this summer at Main Street Gallery, starting with a game night at 6pm on Tuesday May 24. “Come join us for a three-part series raising awareness for homelessness and food...
LELAND, MI
leelanauticker.com

Leelanau and Benzie Lyme Disease Cases Up 75 Percent In Four Years

The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department shares that it has already received notice of its first case of Lyme disease this year. Cases of Lyme disease have increased approximately 75 percent over the last four years in Benzie and Leelanau Counties with 51 suspected or confirmed cases last year. In the...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

See the artwork created by James & Elizabeth Manning of Two Hoots Studio. They use their technique of "Darkroom meets Watercolor." Runs through May 28. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI

