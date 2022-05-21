Police respond to shooting near SE 29th and I-35 Service Road

Oklahoma City ( KFOR ) — Oklahoma City Police are on the scene of a shooting on the 3200 block of South I-35 Service Road. The shooting happened at the Plaza Inn.

Authorities say that one person has been shot. He has minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by EMSA for treatment.

Officers on scene say the victim is not cooperating with police. There is no suspect information at this time.

