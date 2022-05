Ensign Road from Martin Way to Providence Mother Joseph Care Center will be closed off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow, May 25, according to an Olympia press release. Both lanes of Ensign Road will undergo deep cleaning which will remove garbage and debris resulting from people camping along the road in their vehicles. Campers will only be allowed to return to the road if they have a permit from the Homeless Response Team, so the City can limit the number of vehicles parked along the road.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO