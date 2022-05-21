Clinical Scientist – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

Experience working in chemistry, biology, biochemistry or equivalent laboratory experience. Bachelor’s degree in the biological sciences, biochemistry or any…. From Indeed – Tue, 24 May 2022 17:36:11 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Responsible for investigation/preventative maintenance events. Develop and execute Risk Assessment. Utilize existing revalidations/evaluations to ensure…. From PSC Biotech – Wed, 25 May 2022 04:00:01 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Protein Science, Molecular Biology, and/or Antibody Engineering. Avidity is seeking an energetic scientist with a background in protein science and molecular…. From Avidity Biosciences – Tue, 24 May 2022 00:23:46 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Role: * Scientific Operations Biochemist I. Work hours: 8 to 5 with ½ hour lunch and 15 minutes break twice a day. Laboratory experience: 1 year (Preferred). $12 – $18 an hour. From Indeed – Mon, 23 May 2022 20:38:26 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs...
Experience in biotechnology or technical industry (preferred). In this role you will be responsible for performing aspects of accounting, including monthly…. From Human Longevity, Inc. – Mon, 23 May 2022 23:29:45 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
As a federally-funded institution, UC San Diego Health maintains a marijuana and drug free campus. For the safety and well-being of the entire university…. From UC San Diego – Mon, 23 May 2022 18:52:47 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Work hours: 8 to 5 with ½ hour lunch and 15 minutes break twice a day.*. The Biochemist I is expected to learn sterile technique and make antibodies. $20.00 – $24.50 an hour. From Indeed – Mon, 23 May 2022 17:27:17 GMT – View all San Diego, CA...
Experience in a medical device or biotechnology industry is a plus. Responsible for establishing all manufacturing aspects of new products from design concept…. From Illumina – Tue, 24 May 2022 00:14:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
As a federally-funded institution, UC San Diego Health maintains a marijuana and drug free campus. For the safety and well-being of the entire university…. From UC San Diego – Tue, 24 May 2022 06:53:30 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Comments / 0