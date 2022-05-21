SAINT PAUL SKYWAY FOOD TOUR

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much of Minnesota is in the midst of a stretch of soaking rain. The precipitation started late Tuesday night and will last through Wednesday evening. Many towns will pick up more than an inch of rain. Wednesday will be soggy, breezy and cool, with a high temperature of 53 degrees in the Twin Cities. Much of east-central and southeastern Minnesota will see steady rainfall early that will then taper off to more scattered and isolated showers later on. (credit: CBS) We will dry out Thursday and warm to the low-60s. Friday looks great, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 74 in the metro. The atmosphere will be unsettled this weekend. It will be warm, a bit humid, and starting on Saturday, there will be a stretch of storm chances lasting several days. It’s too far out to pin down the timing, but some storms could be strong and possibly severe.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO