ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Chroma Zone “Open Street” Kick-off

visitsaintpaul.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn afternoon of art demos and family-friendly activities. Join us for an afternoon of art demos and family-friendly activities, on the “open...

www.visitsaintpaul.com

Comments / 0

Related
visitsaintpaul.com

Bingo Night at The Gnome Craft Pub

Join us upstairs at the Gnome for Bingo Night every Wednesday. Join us upstairs at the Gnome for Bingo Night every Wednesday. No reservations required. Seating is first come first serve. 1/2 off Wings $2 off Beer & Seltzers. Contact: maria@purposerestaurants.com. 651-219-4233. Admission: $1 per game $2 for the coverall...
SAINT PAUL, MN
visitsaintpaul.com

Stay Jazzy, Saint Paul

When people think of the Twin Cities, they think of winter, The Mall of America, Prince, and “The Minneapolis Sound.” Not necessarily in that order. But just because our late Princely saint was born and raised in the 612 don’t mean that Saint Paul ain’t got rhythm, too.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Entertainment
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Saint Paul, MN
visitsaintpaul.com

Gangsterland Walking Tour of Downtown Saint Paul

Stroll back into the 1920’s and 1930’s with an entertaining guide…exploring Saint Paul’s dark, criminal past. Rain or Shine! Stroll back into the 1920’s and 1930’s with an entertaining guide…exploring Saint Paul's dark past. Learn about the big name criminals like John Dillinger, who came to our city to hide from the Feds and do business. Our tour goes along streets outside...or inside in buildings and skyways if weather dictates. Starts at Infor Commons. Reservations required. Tickets at: cyncitytours.com.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN State Fair’s Free Live Shows Include Caitlyn Smith, Eddie Montgomery And More

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair has announced its 2022 free stage entertainment lineup, featuring artists like Caitlyn Smith and Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. RELATED: 3 Shows Added To State Fair’s Grandstand Series, Including The Beach Boys There’ll be over 900 free (with fair admission) shows throughout the fair’s 12-day run. There are multiple venue locations around the fairgrounds, including the Leinie Lodge Bandshell and Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater. Check out the full schedule below: Leinie Lodge Bandshell Tonight! sponsored by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.: · Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry (Aug. 25 & 26) 8:30 p.m. · Caitlyn Smith (Aug....
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

An Exclusive Look At Minnesota’s First 5-Star Hotel

Originally published on May 22 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the first one ever in Minnesota. Yes, there is a list of impressive companies here, but for some reason, there’s never been a five-star hotel — until now. Four Seasons Minneapolis opens June 1. A five-star hotel sounds kind of intimidating, but the leaders say they are going to make this into a community center for all. Until now, no one has seen inside. WCCO is bringing you the very first public look. You may have seen it from the outside, but this is the first look inside. And it’s quite a sight to see. “This is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kick Off#Chroma#Bradford Endicott Time#Deneen Pottery#Urban Growler Brewing#Bang Brewing
visitsaintpaul.com

Six Things to Know About the Hmong International Freedom Festival

The Hmong International Freedom Festival comes to Saint Paul for the 40th time on July 2-3. Here’s what you need to know about the annual Como Park celebration of Hmong history and culture in the United States. Location. The festival is held at Como Park’s McMurray Field. The Twin...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B102.7

See Inside Minnesota’s First 5 Star Hotel

Four Seasons Minneapolis is set to open in a matter of days. With 37 stories, an indoor and outdoor pool, world-class restaurants, and incredible views of the Minneapolis skyline; this hotel is the epitome of luxury. Here's an exclusive look inside the first 5 Star Hotel in the Land of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Shawn Tillman Charged With Killing Demitri Ellis-Strong At Downtown St. Paul LRT Station

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit police say a St. Paul man is in custody and faces second-degree murder charges in connection to Friday’s deadly shooting at a downtown St. Paul light rail train station. Shawn Michael Tillman, 33, was arrested in a joint effort between Metro Transit and St. Paul police departments Saturday evening. The shooting happened early Friday morning at the METRO Green Line’s Central Station. Trains were not in service at the time. (credit: CBS) The victim, 37-year-old Demitri G. Ellis-Strong, died from several gunshot wounds. Police say Tillman was identified with the help of several surveillance cameras in the area. Ellis-Strong was one of three people who were killed in separate St. Paul shootings over a six-hour period. He is the city’s 18th homicide victim of the year.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Soaking Rain Wednesday, Weekend Warmup Ahead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much of Minnesota is in the midst of a stretch of soaking rain. The precipitation started late Tuesday night and will last through Wednesday evening. Many towns will pick up more than an inch of rain. Wednesday will be soggy, breezy and cool, with a high temperature of 53 degrees in the Twin Cities. Much of east-central and southeastern Minnesota will see steady rainfall early that will then taper off to more scattered and isolated showers later on. (credit: CBS) We will dry out Thursday and warm to the low-60s. Friday looks great, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 74 in the metro. The atmosphere will be unsettled this weekend. It will be warm, a bit humid, and starting on Saturday, there will be a stretch of storm chances lasting several days. It’s too far out to pin down the timing, but some storms could be strong and possibly severe.
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Biggest Fish in Minnesota (including one that is 100 pounds!)

The 5 Biggest Fish in Minnesota (including one that is 100 pounds!) As the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” Minnesota is known for its epic fishing. People go “Up North” to spend a week at the cabin for some relaxation and fishing. Some of the best fishing is carried out in Lake Superior, Lake Mille Lac, and along the Mississippi River. Fishing and camping in the Boundary Waters is also a popular (secluded) getaway. What are the most common fish that anglers are after? What are some of the biggest? Let’s look at the 5 biggest fish in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Owner Reunited With Dog After Car Was Stolen In Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities woman is reunited with her dog after her vehicle was stolen in Minneapolis earlier this week while the pet was inside. The dog’s owner, Emily Moe, posted Saturday on Facebook saying that Lolo was found safe in West St. Paul. She wrote that on Friday a woman in West St. Paul used her own dog to attract the 2-year-old Lolo and get her under control. (credit: Emily Moe) Moe says that while Lolo has had a difficult couple of days, she’s going to be “just fine.” She thanked the public for their support and urged people not to leave pets unattended in cars. Moe’s vehicle, a black Honda CR-V, was stolen Tuesday in downtown Minneapolis, outside an apartment complex near Gold Medal Park.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy