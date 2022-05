Arthur Zeckendorf traced his finger along the steep upward sloping line, which explained so much about what has happened to New York City over the last quarter century. Here was Bill De Blasio’s tale of two cities, and also the engine that powered those pencil thin towers stabbing the clouds above Central Park. In that simple, upward sloping line was the city’s soaring wealth and the squeeze on its middle class.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO