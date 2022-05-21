ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First National Community Bank headlines. Food City’s big plans north of Cartersville — and elsewhere in NW Georgia? Big turnout for final day of advance voting. Update on StoneMor cemetery issues.

As Food City invests $12 million to $15 million in north Cartersville store, the company’s president talks about more locations in Northwest Georgia. Branson Tractors’ parent company doubling down on Floyd site with $20 million expansion, up to 150 new jobs. Secretary of State’s Office...

SWEEP: Incumbents dominate in local races as primary ‘drama’ fizzles; smooth sailing for $130 million education tax pass. Greene vs. Flowers in the November election of Congress. Floyd’s vote count stalls yet again. Plus: Statewide review.

The drama over the primary — from expected local runoffs in June to a record $130 million extra-penny education tax — was more hype than anything else. Incumbent after incumbent picked up enough votes to earn new terms. All Republicans, they have no Democratic opposition in November. And even the election count in Floyd County was slow yet again despite all the changes; the first results weren’t out until almost 9:30 p.m. As a colleague said: “No changes.”
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Newsletter: Honors for Al Hodge and Harry Musselwhite; Dr. Leonard Reeves calls it a career. ROC’ing the River District. Big honors for small Rome company. Peaks & Valleys.

That’s our response to news that Al Hodge, the longtime president and chief executive office of the Rome Floyd Chamber and now busy business consultant, is to be honored tonight. Hodge is to receive a commendation from the Consul General of Japan, Kazuyuki Takeuchi, during a noon gathering today. Hodge is known for his broad international ties, especially Japan. He’s chairman emeritus of the Japan-America Society of Georgia and remains on the board of directors in addition to his duties at Hodge Consulting Services.
ROME, GA
Texas school shooting aftermath: Floyd schools already planned extra security at graduations starting tonight; Rome Police ‘extra walk-throughs’ at city schools. Polk Police part of ‘increased presence on law enforcement at your schools in the coming days.’

Floyd County Schools start high school graduations tonight at Pepperell High with Armuchee set for Thursday, Coosa Friday and Model Saturday morning. If attending, you might see an expanded security detail at each. Wednesday morning, we sent notes to area school and police asking about enhanced security in the hours...
ROME, GA
Buzz: Groundbreaking today for amphitheater planned at Rome library. Amerman named Anna K. Davie principal; Tucker new CTAE director. Floyd Schools transfer period opens June 1.

The Floyd County Board of Commissioners, Rome Area Council for the Arts and the Floyd County Library Board plan a groundbreaking at 3 p.m. on Tuesday for the Chuck Sennett III Amphitheater which will be located on the property of the Floyd County Library between the river and the trail.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Graduations: Armuchee High School’s graduation is moving indoors Thursday night. Pepperell set for tonight, Coosa on Friday, Model and Rome on Saturday morning.

Armuchee High School’s graduation is moving indoors Thursday night. Originally planned for the stadium, the ceremony will now be held in the gymnasium beginning at the saem time, 7:30 p.m. Seniors will be given 12 tickets each during graduation rehearsal. The decision was made citing this week’s rainy conditions.
ARMUCHEE, GA
2022 Elections: Georgia’s down-ballot races take shape

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger became the most famous election official in America after he fended off overtures by former President Donald J. Trump in his attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 Presidential Election. In Trump’s quest to find 11,780 votes (the amount needed to beat President Joe Biden), Raffensperger stood his […] The post 2022 Elections: Georgia’s down-ballot races take shape appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Graduations: Pepperell on Wednesday, Armuchee on Thursday, Coosa on Friday, Model and Rome on Saturday morning. Gordon County Schools move indoors because of the weather forecast.

Five graduations in four days are on tap this week with most schools graduating from their respective football stadiums (weather permitting). The schedule as of this morning; you can track the weather forecast here. The schedule for Floyd County’s high schools:. Wednesday: Pepperell at 7:30 p.m. at Dragon Stadium.
ROME, GA
5 COVID patients in Rome hospitals Tuesday, no change.

Rome hospitals update: 5 COVID patients on Tuesday. Atrium Floyd Health: 2 patients, no change. AdventHealth Redmond: 3 patients, no change. Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021. Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022. The latest report from the CDC’s...
ROME, GA
As Food City invests $12 million to $15 million in north Cartersville store, the company’s president talks about more locations in Northwest Georgia.

This slideshow requires JavaScript. You’ve seen all the work under way just below the U.S. 411/U.S. 41 split north of Cartersville since the first of the year. Even amid supply and equipment issues, a 59,000-square-foot Food City store is quickly coming together — and that doesn’t include the seven-pump “gas n’ go” station that is part of the project.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Cartersville blanked 9-0 as Loganville wins 5A baseball championship. Darlington grad Anna Claire Atha follows dad into coaching. Berry softball catcher Anna Jackson named the best in NCAA Division III. Rome Braves win 3-1.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-9 p.m. self-serve, dining room, drive-through until 10 p.m., curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. HIGH SCHOOLS. Hurricanes fall in 5A championship games at AdventHealth...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
First National Community Bank headlines. Police seek suspects in murder of 21-year-old Rome man. State reports more than 850,000 advance/absentee voters. As Unity graduates, Rome, Floyd schools up next.

Investigation continues into the early Saturday murder of a 21-year-old Rome man. At least 5,700 advance/absentee votes in Floyd County; statewide total at 857,401. Tuesday: Polls open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Please see our sample ballots, precincts locations. Graduations: Unity Christian School’s Class of ’22 celebrates Saturday morning. Rome, Floyd schools...
Chattooga County Assessor’s Office Increasing Property Visits

The Chattooga County Board of Assessors plans more field visits, as recommended by the Department of Revenue (DOR). This is to ensure that all properties are visited on a three year cycle per DOR Regulation 560-11-10-.09(2)(d)4(iii). We have had concerns from property owners regarding our field appraisers reviewing properties. In...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Georgia House candidate finds racial slur on campaign sign

Wake Up Atlanta 5:30 a.m. Church holds first Sunday service after pastor’s murder. Bed giveaway for families in need held at Southlake Mall. Bed giveaway for families in need held at Southlake Mall. Community gathers to remember DeKalb County father who was shot and killed. Updated: May. 21, 2022...
ATLANTA, GA
Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Cartersville goes for 5A baseball championship tonight at 5; game delayed Monday by rain. Atlanta Braves fall at home. Rome Braves open series in New York today; half game out of first place.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-9 p.m. self-serve, dining room, drive-through until 10 p.m., curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. BASEBALL. The Rome Braves were off Monday. Next: At Hudson...
ROME, GA
Drowning Reported on Lake Allatoona in Bartow

(Via WBHF Radio) Just after 11:00 p.m. on May 23rd, 2022, Georgia DNR Game Wardens responded to a drowning near the Main Street Grocery & Bait on Allatoona Lake in Bartow County. A 40-year-old male was fishing and decided to swim. Witnesses on the scene stated that the victim started...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA

