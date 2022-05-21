First National Community Bank headlines. Food City’s big plans north of Cartersville — and elsewhere in NW Georgia? Big turnout for final day of advance voting. Update on StoneMor cemetery issues.

The drama over the primary — from expected local runoffs in June to a record $130 million extra-penny education tax — was more hype than anything else. Incumbent after incumbent picked up enough votes to earn new terms. All Republicans, they have no Democratic opposition in November. And even the election count in Floyd County was slow yet again despite all the changes; the first results weren’t out until almost 9:30 p.m. As a colleague said: “No changes.”

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO