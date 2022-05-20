ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

How to register for classes at San Jose City College?

sjcctimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Go to “MyWeb” https://sso.sjeccd.edu/ and log in. Click on “students” in the second row on the right corner. 2....

sjcctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

East Bay high school cheer team accused of racist stunt

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — An East Bay high school cheer team is under scrutiny after the group was accused of racism over photos circulating on social media. Over the weekend, photos posted on the California High School varsity cheer team’s Instagram account show the nearly all-white members posing with a Black mannequin head. On […]
DANVILLE, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Menlo Park Gas Station Charging $8/Gallon

A well known Bay Area cyclist, Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, was killed earlier this month in Texas, and authorities now believe the motive was a love triangle. The 25-year-old Bay Area resident flew to Austin for a cycling competition and was killed on May 11, and the suspect, 35-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong, is on the run. [KTVU]
MENLO PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Education
Local
California Education
kellysthoughtsonthings.com

Traveling To Oakland Soon? You Should Know These 7 Things

Oakland is a bustling city full of life; one that thrives in terms of cultural diversity, vibrant landscapes, and great food. Not to mention the rich history and the general inclination for art and music. Keep reading, as we have gathered information regarding essential things you should know about Oakland...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose City College
Silicon Valley

Bay Area rent inflation quickens for 1st time since 2016

”Survey says” looks at various rankings and scorecards judging geographic locations while noting these grades are best seen as a mix of artful interpretation and data. Buzz: The federal government’s key cost of living measurement says the Bay Area’s pace of rent inflation increased for the first time in six years while renters in California and across the nation are seeing jumps not seen in decades.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Mom and Pop Business Destroyed by Marriott Project

Uncle Willie’s Bar-be-cue, located on 14th Street in Downtown Oakland, continues to struggle to survive the Marriott Hotel construction literally occurring in their backyard. Craig Jones, the son of owners William and Beverly Thomas, says it is a clear example of white power/privilege suppressing Black power and building of generational wealth.
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

Apple motel program ends, stranding San Jose homeless

About two dozen people will likely end up back on the streets of San Jose, after one of the largest tech companies in the world failed to keep its promises. A nine-month motel program paid for by Apple and managed by nonprofit Homefirst ended on Monday, causing panic for a group of homeless people. While some individuals have moved... The post Apple motel program ends, stranding San Jose homeless appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Health Officers Urge Public to Take Precautions as COVID-19 Levels Rise

Twelve Bay Area health officers are emphasizing the importance of taking safety precautions, including continued masking indoors, as the region experiences a new swell of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The Bay Area now has California’s highest COVID-19 infection rates, fueled by highly contagious Omicron subvariants. Bay Area counties are seeing...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Teachers Unions Countywide Criticize County Supt. L.K. Monroe for not Informing Board of Ed of $600,000 in COVID Stipends to Managers

Teachers’ unions in Alameda County are criticizing Alameda County Superintendent of Schools L. K. Monroe for paying more than half a million dollars in COVID-19 related stipends to employees without informing the Alameda County Board of Education (ACBOE). The unions, which are backing Monroe’s opponent, Alysse Castro, in the...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
californianewswire.com

San Jose Fitness and Fat Loss Expert Sean L. Ruff Designs Flexible Online Weight Loss Plans

SAN JOSE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Sean Ruff, a fitness and fat loss expert, is no newbie to fitness or nutrition. He works as a physical education teacher in the school system and has also been a coach and trainer for more than 15 years. Now, he’s flexing his muscles in the online world and plans to offer customized fitness and nutrition coaching to people who are focused on weight loss.
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

This Is What Bay Area Health Officials Say About the Latest COVID Surge, and the Impact on Dining

Dr. Carina Marquez of UCSF is warning of a COVID surge in San Francisco, and in a May 16 meeting with the Latino Task Force, she strongly encouraged residents to start wearing a mask again, if they had ever stopped. In comparison to April’s reported figures of 133 new cases daily, May has seen an average of about 449 new daily cases in the last week. In the Bay Area, Marin, San Mateo, and Santa Cruz counties are the most heavily impacted in the whole state of California. While lower than January’s Omicron spike of 2,300 new cases per day, city officials are encouraging folks to hit those COVID basics all the harder: social distance indoors, wear a mask at busy places, and test regularly, according to a mid-May press release from the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Former Cal football star Geoff McArthur hospitalized with cancer: GoFundMe

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Former UC-Berkeley football star Geoff McArthur was hospitalized Friday while he battles cancer, according to a GoFundMe organized by his friends. McArthur was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin diffuse large b-cell lymphoma and was admitted to Keck Medicine of USC. The GoFundMe said McArthur’s cancer is spreading rapidly and he is undergoing aggressive […]
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy