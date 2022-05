CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (seminoles.com) – Florida State’s Petra Hule, the No. 3 seeded singles player in the NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship, begins her quest for an individual national championship against Kylie Collins of the University of Texas at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex at the University of Illinois at 7 p.m. (ET) on Monday, May 23. Hule and Anna Arkadianou begin play in the doubles competition Tuesday against Janice Tjen and Savannah Broadus of Pepperdine. The doubles bracket includes 32 doubles pairs with the quarterfinals set for May 26, the semifinals set for May 27 and the championship finals set for May 28.

