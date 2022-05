Funeral Services for Anthony J. Blauvelt, age 17, of Crossville, Tennessee, will be conducted on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 11:00am at Crossville Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Haley’s Grove Cemetery (will be escorted by local police and ALL bikers that would like to come out and show their support). The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Crossville Memorial Funeral Home.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO