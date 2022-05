GREENSBORO, N.C. — NOAA predicts an above-average hurricane season this year, again! This is the 7th consecutive year predicted to be above average. This forecast calls for 14 to 21 named storms with 6 to 10 of those becoming hurricanes and 3 to 6 being major hurricanes. The ongoing La Nina pattern is a contributing factor leading to this persisting above-average. This climate pattern leads to warmer than average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

