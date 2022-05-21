ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Aztec Food Hub Grand Opens In San Diego's College Area

sandiegoville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded by the former CEO of ride-share giant Uber, CloudKitchens is rapidly expanding its "virtual" restaurant kitchen locations across the United States and has opened its second San Diego collective in the San Diego State University College Area. In 2018, Uber cofounder and former CEO Travis Kalanick (who is...

www.sandiegoville.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPBS

Report: San Diego home prices may be scaring off investors

Single-family home prices in San Diego may be so high, that it may not be worthwhile for investors to buy and rent those homes, according to a new report. "The median for a resale single-family house is now $950,000. So it is approaching that 1 million mark. So we've hit a real record in the past few months," said Phillip Molnar, senior business reporter for the San Diego Union-Tribune.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Owners Of San Diego's Historic The Waterfront Bar Purchasing Sycamore Den In Normal Heights

The owners of San Diego's historic The Waterfront Bar & Grill are purchasing Normal Heights cocktail hotspot Sycamore Den. Local bar operator Nick Zanoni, who launched Thruster's Lounge in Pacific Beach in 2000 when he was only 23, took over the former Lou Jones Inn on Adams Avenue in Normal Heights in early 2013. With the help of local designers Bells & Whistles, later that year Zanoni opened the 1,500 square-foot Sycamore Den, a cocktail lounge inspired by the 1970s dad and built to look like a middle-class family living room. We reported last fall that a liquor license transfer was in the works showing that Sycamore Den was apparently moving a stones throw from its original location into the former Jackson Electric building on Felton Street in Normal Heights. That transfer is still pending but construction on the building has seemingly ceased.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego County, CA
Business
City
La Jolla, CA
San Diego County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
Thrillist

Make This Beachy San Diego Suburb Your Next Weekend Destination

If the word “suburb” conjures up images of gated communities with manicured lawns and a Costco that’s close, but not close enough, Oceanside, California is not that. There’s a Costco in nearby Vista, but that’s pretty much where the similarity ends. The northernmost suburb of San Diego had, for years, barely been a blip on the road from Los Angeles to San Diego, with a downtown area that could politely be described as “unsavory.”
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

San Diego changes scooter and e-bike laws, caps amount allowed

SAN DIEGO — San Diego amended the way electric scooter and e-bike companies can operate in the city. During a Tuesday hearing, city council members unanimously approved several changes to the ordinance which governs shared mobility devices. The changes include capping the number of scooters from 11,050 citywide to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego selects top three developers for Sports Arena site

SAN DIEGO — San Diego city councilmembers selected three top finalists for the redevelopment of the sports arena site in the Midway District on Monday. Councilmembers voted unanimously in selecting what city staff deemed to be the top three developers with the most viable proposals. City staff evaluated all...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Travis Kalanick
Person
Guy Fieri
CBS 8

San Diego faces lawsuit over Tailgate Park development at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is facing a lawsuit over the sale of Tailgate Park to a development team headed by the San Diego Padres. A new lawsuit from the advocacy group Project for Open Government says the city failed to get a fair selling price and allowed the development team to skirt the state's affordable housing requirements.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Soul Food#Food Drink#Aztec Food Hub#Cloudkitchens#Hbo#City Storage Systems#Ubereats#Grubhub
ranchosantafereview.com

San Diego might owe you money, especially if you overpaid on taxes

San Diego might owe you money. The Department of Finance says it has about $840,000 that can be returned to 1,070 residents and business owners. The most common reason the city might owe you money is overpaying on taxes or utilities. To see if your name is on the list,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Vino, Anyone? Here’s San Diego’s Top 5 Wineries for National Wine Day

In a region known for its craft beer bonafides, is there a place to celebrate National Wine Day, coming up Wednesday?. Plenty, it turns out. Throughout San Diego and North County – and even two spots in East County – there are wineries ready to pour all varieties of vino. Yelp recently released a list of its Top 25 local wine spots, based on user reviews and other factors.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
L.A. Weekly

The Top Gun House In Oceanside Becomes Home Of The HIGH-Pie

A sweet find for Top Gun fans, the 500-square-foot house originally built in 1887 by Dr. Henry Graves, which served as the oceanfront location of Kelly McGillis’ house in the original Top Gun film, has been restored and is the new home of The HIGH-Pie, developed by Palm Springs-based chef and restaurateur Tara Lazar.
OCEANSIDE, CA
UCSD Guardian

Matthew’s Video Store: “In Front of Your Face’s” Simplistic Mastery and the Park & Market Theater

With the new Park & Market UCSD building opening in downtown San Diego, it opens up a new avenue for foreign cinema for both general audiences and avid filmgoers. UC San Diego recently opened a new building in downtown San Diego, simply called UC San Diego @ Park & Market. It is just across the street from the Park & Market stop on the Blue Line Trolley, perfect for those looking for a reason to use the recent Blue Line extension. Within this building, there is a new theater, “Digital Gym Cinema.” It’s small, housing only 58 seats, but it shows a wide variety of foreign films, something desperately needed in the environment of our current cinema. The tickets are also relatively cheap, $10 for a UCSD student and $12 for general admission (both with a $1 service fee if ordered online) and there is no reserved seating. Unfortunately, the building is often locked and you must dial the front desk number provided on a sign outside the entrance in order to enter. Regardless, a cinema that runs foreign and independent cinema should be welcomed, and there is no better way to welcome it than to attend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Strange new bowling alley in North Park!

There’s a strange new bowling alley in North Park. It’s located at University Avenue and Grim Avenue. Step into this outdoor “bowling alley” and you’ll find balls that don’t roll and pins that cannot be knocked down. And a large face regarding you from behind sunglasses.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy