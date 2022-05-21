Barn Sale Extravaganza

Chat with vendors, look at samples, learn about the services & products available locally, & register for prizes, including the Ultimate Wedding Package Giveaway. A portion of the registration proceeds benefit the Cherryland Humane Society.
4 week Pop Up series of storytelling. Each week will feature an intentionally curated children’s book that focuses on social-emotional learning. This week's topic is Friendship & Empathy. A series for ages 1-5, but all are welcome.
"Medications and Movement" will be the keynote by Dr. Kara Wyant, U of M assistant professor, neurologist & Movement Disorder specialist. Dr. Andrew Cole, Physical Medicine and Rehab specialist will speak about “Movement & Parkinson’s.” Twenty-five national & local exhibitors will take part in the event. Lunch is included. See www.pnntc.org for registration info & deadlines or contact Chris Esper: cesper2014@gmail.com.
