Health

The contribution of imprinted genes to neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric disorders

By Anthony R. Isles
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImprinted genes are a subset of mammalian genes that are subject to germline parent-specific epigenetic modifications leading monoallelic expression. Imprinted gene expression is particularly prevalent in the brain and it is unsurprising that mutations affecting their expression can lead to neurodevelopmental and/or neuropsychiatric disorders in humans. Here I review the evidence...

MedicalXpress

New research may explain unexpected effects of common painkillers

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen and aspirin are widely used to treat pain and inflammation. But even at similar doses, different NSAIDs can have unexpected and unexplained effects on many diseases, including heart disease and cancer. Now, a new Yale-led study has uncovered a previously unknown process by...
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

3 simple steps can cut cancer risk in older adults by over 60%

ZURICH, Switzerland — Taking vitamin D, omega-3 fish oil, and a simple home exercise program can slash cancer risk by almost two-thirds among older adults, according to new research. Researchers in Switzerland who studied a group of healthy adults over 70 found the daily supplements – along with regular...
CANCER
Nature.com

Advancing therapy for neuroblastoma

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Neuroblastomas are tumours of sympathetic origin, with a heterogeneous clinical course ranging from localized or spontaneously regressing to widely metastatic disease. Neuroblastomas recapitulate many of the features of sympathoadrenal development, which have been directly targeted to improve the survival outcomes in patients with high-risk disease. Over the past few decades, improvements in the 5-year survival of patients with metastatic neuroblastomas, from <20% to >50%, have resulted from clinical trials incorporating high-dose chemotherapy with autologous stem cell transplantation, differentiating agents and immunotherapy with anti-GD2 monoclonal antibodies. The next generation of trials are designed to improve the initial response rates in patients with high-risk neuroblastomas via the addition of immunotherapies, targeted therapies (such as ALK inhibitors) and radiopharmaceuticals to standard induction regimens. Other trials are focused on testing precision medicine strategies for patients with relapsed and/or refractory disease, enhancing the antitumour immune response and improving the effectiveness of maintenance regimens, in order to prolong disease remission. In this Review, we describe advances in delineating the pathogenesis of neuroblastoma and in identifying the drivers of high-risk disease. We then discuss how this knowledge has informed improvements in risk stratification, risk-adapted therapy and the development of novel therapies.
CANCER
LiveScience

Can you be intolerant to alcohol?

If you’ve been Googling whether you might be intolerant to alcohol, it’s likely you aren’t just suffering from a bad hangover. According to Sandra Parker, alcohol abuse coach and founder of Just The Tonic Coaching, alcohol intolerance is a genetic metabolic disorder where the body can’t break down alcohol properly. This can result in an uncomfortable reaction with symptoms ranging from redness and itchiness, to a blocked nose and nausea.
DRINKS
#Mental Disorder#Brain Research#Introduction Epigenetics
Nature.com

An integrated multiomic approach as an excellent tool for the diagnosis of metabolic diseases: our first 3720 patients

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. To present our experience using a multiomic approach, which integrates genetic and biochemical testing as a first-line diagnostic tool for patients with inherited metabolic disorders (IMDs). A cohort of 3720 patients from 62 countries was tested using a panel including 206 genes with single nucleotide and copy number variant (SNV/CNV) detection, followed by semi-automatic variant filtering and reflex biochemical testing (25 assays). In 1389 patients (37%), a genetic diagnosis was achieved. Within this cohort, the highest diagnostic yield was obtained for patients from Asia (57.5%, mainly from Pakistan). Overall, 701 pathogenic/likely pathogenic unique SNVs and 40 CNVs were identified. In 620 patients, the result of the biochemical tests guided variant classification and reporting. Top five diagnosed diseases were: Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick disease type A/B, phenylketonuria, mucopolysaccharidosis type I, and Wilson disease. We show that integrated genetic and biochemical testing facilitated the decision on clinical relevance of the variants and led to a high diagnostic yield (37%), which is comparable to exome/genome sequencing. More importantly, up to 43% of these patients (n"‰="‰610) could benefit from medical treatments (e.g., enzyme replacement therapy). This multiomic approach constitutes a unique and highly effective tool for the genetic diagnosis of IMDs.
SCIENCE
WebMD

Do You Shake for No Reason? You Might Have Essential Tremor

May, 23, 2022 -- Fred Gutermuth, a 67-year-old retiree based in Virginia Beach, can’t remember a time when his hands didn’t shake. During the earlier part of his life, he never gave it much thought. For 22 years, he had been in the Navy, and the tremor did not hurt his performance. But after he took a job in the Water Treatment Division of his city, testing the water for potential bacteria or toxins.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Medical News Today

Strategies for adults with ADHD: 6 tips

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a condition that can manifest in impulsiveness, hyperactivity, inattention, or a combination of these characteristics. The symptoms can make some everyday activities challenging. Certain strategies can help adults with ADHD cope with and feel more in control of the challenges they face. These strategies...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Therapeutic Potential of Altered States of Consciousness

Some of the therapeutic benefit of psychedelics is connected to increasing psychological flexibility. Brain flexibility can be measured by the degree of entropy. Interventions such as breathwork, VR, meditation, and vibroacoustics can also increase entropy. With additional research, we may be able to use a wide range of altered states...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Significance of Interoception

Although we are mostly unaware of internal bodily processes, such as our breathing, they can affect our perception, cognition, and emotions. The frisson device help us understand links between interoception and addiction, anxiety, and body image disorders. Experimental results directly support theories anchoring selfhood to interoceptive signals originating from internal...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Realizing repeated quantum error correction in a distance-three surface code

Quantum computers hold the promise of solving computational problems that are intractable using conventional methods1. For fault-tolerant operation, quantum computers must correct errors occurring owing to unavoidable decoherence and limited control accuracy2. Here we demonstrate quantum error correction using the surface code, which is known for its exceptionally high tolerance to errors3,4,5,6. Using 17 physical qubits in a superconducting circuit, we encode quantum information in a distance-three logical qubit, building on recent distance-two error-detection experiments7,8,9. In an error-correction cycle taking only 1.1"‰Î¼s, we demonstrate the preservation of four cardinal states of the logical qubit. Repeatedly executing the cycle, we measure and decode both bit-flip and phase-flip error syndromes using a minimum-weight perfect-matching algorithm in an error-model-free approach and apply corrections in post-processing. We find a low logical error probability of 3% per cycle when rejecting experimental runs in which leakage is detected. The measured characteristics of our device agree well with a numerical model. Our demonstration of repeated, fast and high-performance quantum error-correction cycles, together with recent advances in ion traps10, support our understanding that fault-tolerant quantum computation will be practically realizable.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Heart rate variability comparison between young males after 4"“6Â weeks from the end of SARS-CoV-2 infection and controls

Due to the prolonged inflammatory process induced by infection of the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), indices of autonomic nervous system dysfunction may persist long after viral shedding. Previous studies showed significant changes in HRV parameters in severe (including fatal) infection of SARS-CoV-2. However, few studies have comprehensively examined HRV in individuals who previously presented as asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases of COVID-19. In this study, we examined HRV in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic individuals 5"“7Â weeks following positive confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Sixty-five ECG Holter recordings from young (mean age 22.6"‰Â±"‰3.4Â years), physically fit male subjects 4"“6Â weeks after the second negative test (considered to be the start of recovery) and twenty-six control male subjects (mean age 23.2"‰Â±"‰2.9Â years) were considered in the study. Night-time RR time series were extracted from ECG signals. Selected linear as well as nonlinear HRV parameters were calculated. We found significant differences in Porta's symbolic analysis parameters V0 and V2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), Î±2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), very low-frequency component (VLF; p"‰="‰0.022) and respiratory peak (from the PRSA method; p"‰="‰0.012). These differences may be caused by the changes of activity of the parasympathetic autonomic nervous system as well as by the coupling of respiratory rhythm with heart rate due to an increase in pulmonary arterial vascular resistance. The results suggest that the differences with the control group in the HRV parameters, that reflect the functional state of the autonomic nervous system, are measurable after a few weeks from the beginning of the recovery even in the post-COVID group-a young and physically active population. We indicate HRV sensitive markers which may be used in long-term monitoring of patients after recovery.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Effective hole conductivity in nitrogen-doped CVD-graphene by singlet oxygen treatment under photoactivation conditions

Nitrogen substitutional doping in the Ï€-basal plane of graphene has been used to modulate the material properties and in particular the transition from hole to electron conduction, thus enlarging the field of potential applications. Depending on the doping procedure, nitrogen moieties mainly include graphitic-N, combined with pyrrolic-N and pyridinic-N. However, pyridine and pyrrole configurations of nitrogen are predominantly introduced in monolayer graphene:N lattice as prepared by CVD. In this study, we investigate the possibility of employing pyridinic-nitrogen as a reactive site as well as activate a reactive center at the adjacent carbon atoms in the functionalized C"“N bonds, for additional post reaction like oxidation. Furthermore, the photocatalytic activity of the graphene:N surface in the production of singlet oxygen (1O2) is fully exploited for the oxidation of the graphene basal plane with the formation of pyridine N-oxide and pyridone structures, both having zwitterion forms with a strong p-doping effect. A sheet resistance value as low as 100 Î©/â–¡ is reported for a 3-layer stacked graphene:N film.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Causal factors for late presentation of retinal detachment

Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) is the most common ophthalmic emergency and is a major causes of visual loss in the United Kingdom (UK) [1]. With prompt surgery RRD can be successfully repaired with good visual outcomes in ~80"“90% of all cases [2]. This is in contrast to late presentation retinal detachment, which has commonly been described in low-income countries and attributed to a lack of access to healthcare, rurality and cost [3]. Recently, we have identified that late presentation retinal detachment (LPRD) continues to occur in the UK [4].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction to: Nucleus accumbens D1-receptors regulate and focus transitions to reward-seeking action

Correction to: Neuropsychopharmacology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41386-022-01312-6, published online 27 April 2022. In the sentence beginning "Behavior on Go and No-Go..." and onward, the value] "p" should have read "F". The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Laura L. Grima. Present address: Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prematurity and perinatal inflammation is associated with a complex electroencephalographic phenotype

A meta-analysis was performed by the authors in this issue regarding perinatal inflammation in preterm infants who were assessed by electroencephalography (EEG).1 Their selected methodology resulted in only 2 studies from 41 eligible articles that met their chosen criteria. These authors' critique based on these two studies concluded that a meta-analysis could not be performed given the small number of subjects with heterogeneity in study design. Both studies statistically compared selected prenatal and neonatal variables with amplitude-integrated EEG (aEEG) findings. Only one study assessed correlations with specific reference to placental findings concerning clinical and histologically confirmed chorioamnionitis and lesions of malperfusion. Preclinical and clinical research articles were discussed that support an association of perinatal inflammation with altered EEG maturation. These authors advocated for the use of conventional EEG to assess preterm children associated with inflammatory etiologies, stressing peripartum timing of diseases that promote brain injury.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Regional genomic surveillance networks needed in global south

Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357 and Cairo University, Cairo, Egypt. Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences, Kathmandu, Nepal. Institute of Tropical Medicine Pedro Kouri, Havana, Cuba. Huan Jiang. BGI, Shenzhen, China. Firdausi Qadri. International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Dhaka, Bangladesh. National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. On behalf of...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Transitioning from NRP to a combined PALS-NRP resuscitation model at a level IV NICU

Neonates admitted to a level IV neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) frequently have complex medical conditions and require prolonged stays beyond 28 days of age. Given the acuity of medical problems and surgeries required, these neonates are at risk for cardiopulmonary events necessitating resuscitation. Two universally accepted programs address these issues-neonatal resuscitation program (NRP) which concentrates on delivery room resuscitation and pediatric advanced life support program (PALS) which focuses on a broader range of cardiopulmonary events [1, 2]. Over the past ten years, there have been several questions, discussions, and surveys evaluating the best form of resuscitation for neonates outside of the delivery room. In most NICUs, neonates receive NRP until they are discharged from the NICU [3]. In contrast, if a neonate is transferred to the PICU, they are likely to receive PALS, regardless of their age. Given the increasing population of older, chronic infants present in our level IV NICU, we sought to design and implement a new resuscitation guideline incorporating PALS and NRP for cardiopulmonary events at the University of Wisconsin and UWÂ Health Kids American Family Children's Hospital. Our study design did not address improvement in patient care or value of the intervention.
WISCONSIN STATE

