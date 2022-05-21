ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeKalb Community Band Forms

This news will be sweet music to the ears to many people in the community. The conductor’s baton is about to come down with the start of a new DeKalb County Community Band. Smithville native Caleb Rowland, a 2017 graduate of D.C.H.S. says the idea has been kicked out in band...

wjle.com

Miss Jamboree Pageants Saturday, June 18

The 2022 Miss Jamboree Pageants are set for Saturday, June 18 at the DeKalb County Complex starting at 11:00 a.m. sponsored by the Smithville Business and Professional Women’s Club. Addison Jean Puckett, daughter of Jimmy and Anita Puckett, was crowned Miss Jamboree in the age 17-20 category last year.
SMITHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Two men jailed in Nashville following 1882 stagecoach heist

N Oct. 25, 1882, brothers John and Tom Edwards of Wilson County and Bugg Hunt of Smith County, freshly returned from Texas and out of harm’s way from Lone Star State lawmen, spent the night at the home of Hunt’s father, who lived on a farm near Mulherrin Creek not far from Gordonsville.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

DeKalb School Calendar Released for 2022-23

Although DeKalb County Schools are now closed for the summer break, the calendar is set for the 2022-23 school year. A system-wide in-service day will be July 26 and at the individual schools July 27 & 28. Registration for students will be Monday, August 1 and the first full day of school is set for Wednesday, August 3. Tuesday, August 2 will be an administrative day for teachers only.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Whataburger is Coming to Spring Hill

It has been confirmed that Whataburger will replace Burger King on 4933 Main Street in Spring Hill. As of right now, the Hermitage location is the only Whataburger in Tennessee. There are eight others confirmed to be finished by the end of 2022 throughout Middle Tennessee. Alderman Trent Linville posted...
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

New steakhouse opening in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There a new steakhouse coming to town. Halls Chophouse is opening a Nashville location and its general manager cannot wait to open the doors. “Just here in October it was a concrete floor,” remembers Chad Ellis, Halls’ general manager. Since then, a lot of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: May 23, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Bertie Ree Harrison

Bertie Ree Harrison age 89 of Alexandria, died Sunday morning, May 22, 2022 at American House Senior Living in Lebanon. Born Oct. 7, 1932 in Statesville, Bertie was the daughter of the late Willie Alvin Robertson and Mildred Lee Turney Robertson. She was a 1950 graduate of Watertown High School and had a long career with Alexandria Bank & Trust, Dekalb County Bank and Union Planters Bank. Bertie was a member of Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church were she served as church treasurer for many years and was an active member of the Alexandria Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Thermon Neal Harrison; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Julie Harrison; grandchildren, Jonathan (Bethany) Harrison, Jacob (Amelia) Harrison and Macy (Evan Potts) Harrison; great grandchildren, Jack, Wade and Banks Harrison; sister, Marjorie (Charles) Lanius; brother-in-law, J.B. Granstaff; nieces and nephews. Bertie was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Granstaff; a brother, Wallace Robertson and his wife, Nancy and an infant brother, John Wayman Robertson. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Diffenderfer officiating. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and prior to services on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Jonathan and Jacob Harrison, Jeff and Steve Cantrell, Greg Harrison and Paul Stovall. Interment will be at Hillview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Watertown High School Scholarship Fund. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at American House Senior Living and Avalon Hospice for all their love and care. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME, Watertown. (615)237-9318.
ALEXANDRIA, TN
Nashville Parent

6 Beaches We Love in Middle Tennessee

Open 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily through September. Sandy Beach for lake swimming and picnic areas. Sandy Beach for lake swimming. Sandy beach, picnic spots, boat/fishing ramps and swimming area. 4. Laguardo Recreation Area. ​​​​​876 Burnett Rd, Old Hickory. $5 fee per car/per day.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville School teachers worked together to hold down one man who forced his way into a school. Some Nashville school staff members say they had a close call when a man forced his way into Inglewood Elementary School. Some school workers are recovering from their injuries from fending him off. However, one teacher said she didn’t think twice about tackling the intruder.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Grief at The Griff: Nashville construction boom exacts deadly toll on Hispanic workers

Across the street from The Griff, a luxurious apartment complex in Germantown, protesters dressed in black held flowers and crosses in memory of the Hispanic construction workers that have died over the last two years in Nashville’s booming construction industry. Across from the crowd stood a towering chain link fence preventing trespassers from entering another […] The post Grief at The Griff: Nashville construction boom exacts deadly toll on Hispanic workers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Powers to speak at Tennessee Freedom Summit

NASHVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The Second Annual Tennessee Freedom Summit returns to Nashville on Aug. 19 and 20, and State Rep. Dennis Powers is among the guest speakers. Powers topic is Preventing Illegal Immigration and Protecting Free Speech in Tennessee. Only one person from the Tennessee House and Senate, among the most conservative, was tabbed to speak.
TENNESSEE STATE
mainstreetmaury.com

Former CA, Central football assistant dies

Services will be held on Saturday, May 28, for former Columbia Central assistant football coach Joe Edd Graham Jr., who died on May 20 at the age of 76. A 1963 graduate of Fayetteville Central High School, Graham went on to play football collegiately at the University of Tennessee before returning to the southern Middle Tennessee area and enjoying a successful 32-year coaching career at Columbia Academy, Columbia Central and Cornersville.
COLUMBIA, TN
Nashville Parent

Grand Opening of The Caverns Amphitheater Approaches

Opening day is approaching for Tennessee’s newest outdoor venue — The Caverns Amphitheater!. On June 25th, Tennessee fan-favorite bluegrass band Old Crow Medicine Show kicks off the first full capacity season. Fans can enjoy an outdoor concert experience with enhanced concessions, food trucks, stunning views, onsite camping and more.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tenants go days without water, electricity in Shelbyville community

Sabrina Stellato has made it her mission to help parents feed their babies. Metro Schools support staff set for small raise in next year’s budget. More money and more respect. That is what Metro Nashville Public Schools support staff employees are requesting. Gallatin teen collects, donate baby formula to...
SHELBYVILLE, TN

