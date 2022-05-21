DeKalb Community Band Forms

Bertie Ree Harrison age 89 of Alexandria, died Sunday morning, May 22, 2022 at American House Senior Living in Lebanon. Born Oct. 7, 1932 in Statesville, Bertie was the daughter of the late Willie Alvin Robertson and Mildred Lee Turney Robertson. She was a 1950 graduate of Watertown High School and had a long career with Alexandria Bank & Trust, Dekalb County Bank and Union Planters Bank. Bertie was a member of Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church were she served as church treasurer for many years and was an active member of the Alexandria Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Thermon Neal Harrison; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Julie Harrison; grandchildren, Jonathan (Bethany) Harrison, Jacob (Amelia) Harrison and Macy (Evan Potts) Harrison; great grandchildren, Jack, Wade and Banks Harrison; sister, Marjorie (Charles) Lanius; brother-in-law, J.B. Granstaff; nieces and nephews. Bertie was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Granstaff; a brother, Wallace Robertson and his wife, Nancy and an infant brother, John Wayman Robertson. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Diffenderfer officiating. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and prior to services on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Jonathan and Jacob Harrison, Jeff and Steve Cantrell, Greg Harrison and Paul Stovall. Interment will be at Hillview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Watertown High School Scholarship Fund. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at American House Senior Living and Avalon Hospice for all their love and care. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME, Watertown. (615)237-9318.

