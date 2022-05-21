ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neural network model applied to electromagnetic shielding effectiveness of ultra-light Ni/Cu coated polyester fibrous materials

By Aravin Prince Periyasamy
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe purpose of effective electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding is to prevent EMI from smartphone, wireless, and utilization of other electronic devices. The electrical conductivity of materials strongly influences on the EMI shielding properties. In this work, mainly focus to predict the EMI shielding effectiveness on the ultralight weight fibrous materials by...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Identification of gene signatures for COAD using feature selection and Bayesian network approaches

The combination of TCGA and GTEx databases will provide more comprehensive information for characterizing the human genome in health and disease, especially for underlying the cancer genetic alterations. Here we analyzed the gene expression profile of COAD in both tumor samples from TCGA and normal colon tissues from GTEx. Using the SNR-PPFS feature selection algorithms, we discovered a 38 gene signatures that performed well in distinguishing COAD tumors from normal samples. Bayesian network of the 38 genes revealed that DEGs with similar expression patterns or functions interacted more closely. We identified 14 up-DEGs that were significantly correlated with tumor stages. Cox regression analysis demonstrated that tumor stage, STMN4 and FAM135B dysregulation were independent prognostic factors for COAD survival outcomes. Overall, this study indicates that using feature selection approaches to select key gene signatures from high-dimensional datasets can be an effective way for studying cancer genomic characteristics.
CANCER
Nature.com

Variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean patients with Rett and Rett-like syndrome: a literature review and reevaluation of variants based on the ClinGen guideline

Rett syndrome (RTT) is a progressive neurodevelopmental disorder caused by variants in MECP2. Emerging evidence of ethnic specificity of genetic variations has allowed precise diagnostic approaches with tailored therapies. In this study, we reviewed the variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean RTT(-like)Â patients and compared it with previous reports in multiple ethnic groups. We reevaluated variants found in Korean RTTÂ patients according to the new Clinical Genome Resource guideline to reinterpret and reclassify variants of uncertain significance in MECP2. Among 377 cases, 56 (14.9%) showed pathogenic variants, and three novel variants, p.(Ala277Argfs*7), p.(Ala378Glyfs*8), and p.(Arg270_Ser332del), were identified. Comprehensive data from Korea revealed an overall consistent variation spectrum with those from other ethnicities. Through the reevaluation of variants, nine that previously had insufficient evidence for pathogenicity were reclassified into pathogenic variants. Our study provided insight on the genetic contribution of MECP2 in RTT and a useful background for genetic counseling in the Korean population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correction: Do habitat and elevation promote hybridization during secondary contact between three genetically distinct groups of warbling vireo (Vireo gilvus)?

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-022-00529-x, published online 08 April 2022. The link https://doi.org/10.5061/dryad.p5hqbzkrc was added to the data availability section. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: AM Carpenter, BA Graham. Authors and Affiliations. University of Lethbridge, Lethbridge, AB, Canada. A. M. Carpenter,Â B....
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Cobalt-electrocatalytic HAT for functionalization of unsaturated C"“C bonds

The study and application of transition metal hydrides (TMHs) has been an active area of chemical research since the early 1960s1, for energy storage, through the reduction of protons to generate hydrogen2,3, and for organic synthesis, for the functionalization of unsaturated C"“C, C"“O and C"“N bonds4,5. In the former instance, electrochemical means for driving such reactivity has been common place since the 1950s6 but the use of stoichiometric exogenous organic- and metal-based reductants to harness the power of TMHs in synthetic chemistry remains the norm. In particular, cobalt-based TMHs have found widespread use for the derivatization of olefins and alkynes in complex molecule construction, often by a net hydrogen atom transferÂ (HAT)7. Here we show how an electrocatalytic approach inspired by decades of energy storage research can be made use of in the context of modern organic synthesis. This strategy not only offers benefits in terms of sustainability and efficiency but also enables enhanced chemoselectivity and distinct, tunable reactivity. Ten different reaction manifolds across dozens of substrates are exemplified, along with detailed mechanistic insights into this scalable electrochemical entry into Co"“H generation that takes place through a low-valent intermediate.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A harmless bird virus shows ominous changes

A type of bird virus not previously found to be harmful is developing mutations that could cause more severe disease and enable faster replication in poultry than was previously thought1. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

CCR5 closes the temporal window for memory linking

Real-world memories are formed in a particular context and are often not acquired or recalled in isolation1,2,3,4,5. Time is a key variable in the organization of memories, as events that are experienced close in time are more likely to be meaningfully associated, whereas those that are experienced with a longer interval are not1,2,3,4. How the brain segregates events that are temporally distinct is unclear. Here we show that a delayed (12"“24"‰h) increase in the expression of C-C chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5)-an immune receptor that is well known as a co-receptor for HIV infection6,7-after the formation of a contextual memory determines the duration of the temporal window for associating or linking that memory with subsequent memories. This delayed expression of CCR5 in mouse dorsal CA1 neurons results in a decrease in neuronal excitability, which in turn negatively regulates neuronal memory allocation, thus reducing the overlap between dorsal CA1 memory ensembles. Lowering this overlap affects the ability of one memory to trigger the recall of the other, and therefore closes the temporal window for memory linking. Our findings also show that an age-related increase in the neuronal expression of CCR5 and its ligand CCL5 leads to impairments in memory linking in aged mice, which could be reversed with a Ccr5 knockout and a drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that inhibits this receptor, a result with clinical implications. Altogether, the findings reported here provide insights into the molecular and cellular mechanisms that shape the temporal window for memory linking.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Nucleus accumbens D1-receptors regulate and focus transitions to reward-seeking action

Correction to: Neuropsychopharmacology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41386-022-01312-6, published online 27 April 2022. In the sentence beginning "Behavior on Go and No-Go..." and onward, the value] "p" should have read "F". The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Laura L. Grima. Present address: Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

NF90"“NF45 is essential for Î² cell compensation under obesity-inducing metabolic stress through suppression of p53 signaling pathway

The Nuclear Factor 90 (NF90)"“NF45 complex has been known to regulate the progression of transcription, mRNA stability, translational inhibition, RNA export and microRNA biogenesis. However, the physiological functions of the NF90"“NF45 complex remain unclear. We newly discovered that the NF90"“NF45 complex was expressed in primary Î² cells and established cell lines. Therefore, in this study, we focused on the function of the endogenous NF90"“NF45 complex in the Î² cells. To investigate this issue, we generated Î²-cell-specific NF90"“NF45 deficient mice. These mice exhibited hyperglycaemia and lower plasma insulin levels under a high fat diet together with decreased islet mass. To uncover this mechanism, we performed a whole-genome expression microarray of the total RNA prepared from Î² cell lines treated with siRNAs targeting both NF90 and NF45. In this result, we found an activation of p53 signaling in the NF90"“NF45-knockdown cells. This activation was supported by elevation of luciferase activity derived from a reporter plasmid harboring p53 binding sites in the NF90"“NF45-knockdown cells. Furthermore, the knockdown of NF90"“NF45 resulted in a significant retardation of the Î² cell line growth rates. Importantly, a dominant negative form of p53 rescues the growth retardation in BTC6 cells depleted of NF90"“NF45, suggesting that NF90"“NF45 would be positively involved in Î² cell proliferation through suppression of p53 signal pathway. Taken together, NF90"“NF45 is essential for Î² cell compensation under obesity-inducing metabolic stress via repression of p53 signaling.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Nature.com

Large-scale early urban settlements in Amazonia

An aerial technique that can capture hidden signs of human modifications of ancient landscapes has provided data that will prompt a rethink about the types of settlement inhabited by early societies in the Amazon region. Christopher T. Fisher is at the Earth Archive Initiative and in the Department of Anthropology...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Nature.com

Fossil biomolecules reveal an avian metabolism in theÂ ancestral dinosaur

Birds and mammals independently evolved the highest metabolic rates among living animals1. Their metabolism generates heat that enables active thermoregulation1, shaping the ecological niches they can occupy and their adaptability to environmental change2. The metabolic performance of birds, which exceeds that of mammals, is thought to have evolved along their stem lineage3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10. However, there is no proxy that enables the direct reconstruction of metabolic rates from fossils. Here we use in situ Raman and Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy to quantify the in vivo accumulation of metabolic lipoxidation signals in modern and fossil amniote bones. We observe no correlation between atmospheric oxygen concentrations11 and metabolic rates. Inferred ancestral states reveal that the metabolic rates consistent with endothermy evolved independently in mammals and plesiosaurs, and are ancestral to ornithodirans, with increasing rates along the avian lineage. High metabolic rates were acquired in pterosaurs, ornithischians, sauropods and theropods well before the advent of energetically costly adaptations, such as flight in birds. Although they had higher metabolic rates ancestrally, ornithischians reduced their metabolic abilities towards ectothermy. The physiological activities of such ectotherms were dependent on environmental and behavioural thermoregulation12, in contrast to the active lifestyles of endotherms1. Giant sauropods and theropods were not gigantothermic9,10, but true endotherms. Endothermy in many Late Cretaceous taxa, in addition to crown mammals and birds, suggests that attributes other than metabolism determined their fate during the terminal Cretaceous mass extinction.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Î³-Aminobutyric acid (GABA) administration improves action selection processes: a randomised controlled trial

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep12770, published online 31 July 2015. An investigation by Universiteit Leiden has concluded1 that that data from 16 participants were excluded from the results of the trial reported in this article. The exclusion of these data is not disclosed in the article. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comparative transcriptome profiles of human dental pulp stem cells from maxillary and mandibular teeth

The molecular control of tooth development is different between the maxilla and mandible, contributing to different tooth shapes and locations; however, whether this difference occurs in human permanent teeth is unknown. The aim of this study was to investigate and compare the transcriptome profiles of permanent maxillary and mandibular posterior teeth. Ten participants who had a pair of opposing premolars or molars extracted were recruited. The RNA obtained from cultured dental pulp stem cells underwent RNA-sequencing and qRT-PCR. The transcriptome profiles of two opposing premolar pairs and two molar pairs demonstrated that the upper premolars, lower premolars, upper molars, and lower molars expressed the same top-ranked genes, comprising FN1, COL1A1, COL1A2, ACTB, and EEFIA1, which are involved in extracellular matrix organization, immune system, signal transduction, hemostasis, and vesicle-mediated transport. Comparative transcriptome analyses of each/combined tooth pairs demonstrated that PITX1 was the only gene with different expression levels between upper and lower posterior teeth. PITX1 exhibited a 64-fold and 116-fold higher expression level in lower teeth compared with their upper premolars and molars, respectively. These differences were confirmed by qRT-PCR. Taken together, this study, for the first time, reveals that PITX1 is expressed significantly higher in mandibular posterior teeth compared with maxillary posterior teeth. The difference is more evident in the molars compared with premolars and consistent with its expression pattern in mouse developing teeth. We demonstrate that differences in lower versus upper teeth gene expression during odontogenesis occur in permanent teeth and suggest that these differences should be considered in molecular studies of dental pulp stem cells. Our findings pave the way to develop a more precise treatment in regenerative dentistry such as gene-based therapies for dentin/pulp regeneration and regeneration of different tooth types.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A 5-year review of 1220 malignant periocular tumours in an English county

To determine the incidence, proportion and location of periocular tumours in an English county over a five year period, and compare to other studies in the UK and worldwide. A retrospective review of histopathology reports was performed for all periocular excision biopsies of malignancies from the county's three main hospitals over a 5-year period. These hospitals cover a population of just over one million. Tumours were classified according to type and location.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Qubit teleportation between non-neighbouring nodes in a quantum network

Future quantum internet applications will derive their power from the ability to share quantum information across the network1,2. Quantum teleportation allows for the reliable transfer of quantum information between distant nodes, even in the presence of highly lossy network connections3. Although many experimental demonstrations have been performed on different quantum network platforms4,5,6,7,8,9,10, moving beyond directly connected nodes has, so far, been hindered by the demanding requirements on the pre-shared remote entanglement, joint qubit readout and coherence times. Here we realize quantum teleportation between remote, non-neighbouring nodes in a quantum network. The network uses three optically connected nodes based on solid-state spin qubits. The teleporter is prepared by establishing remote entanglement on the two links, followed by entanglement swapping on the middle node and storage in a memory qubit. We demonstrate that, once successful preparation of the teleporter is heralded, arbitrary qubit states can be teleported with fidelity above the classical bound, even with unit efficiency. These results are enabled by key innovations in the qubit readout procedure, active memory qubit protection during entanglement generation and tailored heralding that reduces remote entanglement infidelities. Our work demonstrates a prime building block for future quantum networks and opens the door to exploring teleportation-based multi-node protocols and applications2,11,12,13.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Facile access to fused 2D/3D rings via intermolecular cascade dearomative [2"‰+"‰2] cycloaddition/rearrangement reactions of quinolines with alkenes

Hybrid fused two-dimensional/three-dimensional (2D/3D) rings are important pharmacophores in drugs owing to their unique structural and physicochemical properties. Preparation of these strained ring systems often requires elaborate synthetic effort and exhibits low efficiency, thus representing a limiting factor in drug discovery. Here, we report two types of energy-transfer-mediated cascade dearomative [2"‰+"‰2] cycloaddition/rearrangement reactions of quinoline derivatives with alkenes, which provide a straightforward avenue to 2D/3D pyridine-fused 6âˆ’5âˆ’4âˆ’3- and 6âˆ’4âˆ’6-membered ring systems. Notably, this energy-transfer-mediated strategy features excellent diastereoselectivity that bypasses the general reactivity and selectivity issues of photochemical [2"‰+"‰2] cycloaddition of various other aromatics. Tuning the aza-arene substitutions enabled selective diversion of the iridium photocatalysed energy transfer manifold towards either cyclopropanation or cyclobutane-rearrangement products. Density functional theory calculations revealed a cascade energy transfer scenario to be operative.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Biodiversity of mycobial communities in health and onychomycosis

Onychomycosis (OM) is a common fungal nail infection. Based on the rich mycobial diversity in healthy toenails, we speculated that this is lost in OM due to the predominance of a single pathogen. We used next generation sequencing to obtain insights into the biodiversity of fungal communities in both healthy individuals and OM patients. By sequencing, a total of 338 operational-taxonomic units were found in OM patients and healthy controls. Interestingly, a classifier distinguished three distinct subsets: healthy controls and two groups within OM patients with either a low or high abundance of Trichophyton. Diversity per sample was decreased in controls compared to cases with low Trichophyton abundance (LTA), while cases with a high Trichophyton abundance (HTA) showed a lower diversity. Variation of mycobial communities between the samples showed shifts in the community structure between cases and controls-mainly driven by HTA cases. Indeed, LTA cases had a fungal Î²-diversity undistinguishable from that of healthy controls. Collectively, our data provides an in-depth characterization of fungal diversity in health and OM. Our findings also suggest that onychomycosis develops either through pathogen-driven mechanisms, i.e., in HTA cases, or through host and/or environmental factors, i.e., in cases with a low Trichophyton abundance.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Defining mitochondrial protein functions through deep multiomic profiling

Mitochondria are epicentres of eukaryotic metabolism and bioenergetics. Pioneering efforts in recent decades have established the core protein componentry of these organelles1 and have linked their dysfunction to more than 150 distinct disorders2,3. Still, hundreds of mitochondrial proteins lack clear functions4, and the underlying genetic basis for approximately 40% of mitochondrial disorders remains unresolved5. Here, to establish a more complete functional compendium of human mitochondrial proteins, we profiled more than 200 CRISPR-mediated HAP1 cell knockout lines using mass spectrometry-based multiomics analyses. This effort generated approximately 8.3"‰million distinct biomolecule measurements, providing a deep survey of the cellular responses to mitochondrial perturbations and laying a foundation for mechanistic investigations into protein function. Guided by these data, we discovered that PIGY upstreamÂ open reading frame (PYURF) is an S-adenosylmethionine-dependent methyltransferase chaperone that supports both complex I assembly and coenzyme Q biosynthesis and is disrupted in a previously unresolved multisystemic mitochondrial disorder. We further linked the putative zinc transporter SLC30A9 to mitochondrial ribosomes and OxPhos integrity and established RAB5IF as the second gene harbouring pathogenic variants that cause cerebrofaciothoracic dysplasia. Our data, which can be explored through the interactive online MITOMICS.app resource, suggest biological roles for many other orphan mitochondrial proteins that still lack robust functional characterization and define a rich cell signature of mitochondrial dysfunction that can support the genetic diagnosis of mitochondrial diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low-value wood for sustainable high-performance structural materials

Wood is a renewable and eco-friendly resource with great promise to advance sustainability in various industries, particularly those associated with construction and building materials. To maximize wood uses, here we show a processing route that transforms low-value wood (residual, damaged, decayed, disposed or fractured) into lightweight and strong structural materials. The process involves delignification, combined with partial dissolution and regeneration, to expose cellulose fibrils originally present in the cell walls. The latter form strong hydrogen bonding networks at interphases, leading to a 'healed' wood with a mechanical strength that exceeds that of typical metals and commercial laminated wood. Moreover, recyclability as well as excellent resistance against organic solvents are demonstrated, providing a promising valorization and sustainability pathway for low-value wood.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

A printed proximity-sensing surface based on organic pyroelectric sensors and organic thin-film transistor electronics

Large-area, flexible proximity-sensing surfaces are useful in a range of applications including process control, work security and robotics. However, current systems typically require rigid and thick electronics, which limit how they can be used. Here we report a flexible large-area proximity-sensing surface fabricated using printed organic materials and incorporating analogue front-end electronics in each pixel. The sensing surface is built with printed thin-film pyroelectric sensors based on poly(vinylidene fluoride-co-trifluoroethylene) co-polymers and printed organic thin-film transistors. A 5"‰Ã—"‰10 matrix frontplane, consisting of long-wavelength infrared organic pyroelectric sensors, is laminated with an organic transistor analogue front-end backplane. The electronic front end provides sensor-signal amplification and pixel addressing to maximize the detection distance and reduce pixel crosstalk. An average yield of 82% fully working pixels for the backplane and a maximum system yield of 96%, which corresponds to 768"‰defect-free devices, are achieved. The system can detect a human hand approaching from different directions and track the position of a movable heat source up to a distance of around 0.4"‰m at a readout speed of 100"‰frames per second.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Experimental /numerical study of a circular rib-stiffened flange connection with inner and outer flange plates under combined bending and tensile loading

Focusing on circular rib-stiffened flange connections with inner and outer flange plates, termed inner-outer flange, the mechanical behavior of the flange subjected to the combined bending and tensile loading is experimentally studied. Four nominally identical specimens were utilized to investigate the effects of the eccentricity on the mechanical behavior. The distribution of the gap between flange plates, as well as the distribution of the bolt forces, is presented. It is found that the neutral axis would gradually approach the central axis of the flange connection, as the eccentricity increases. Moreover, provided the sufficiently strong ribs, welds, and flange plates, the capacity of the flange is found to be mainly predominated by the bolt strength. A good agreement is found in the comparison of the results obtained via the finite element analysis, the semi-analytic method (SAM) and the experimental study. It corroborates the validity of using the bolt failure assumption and the plane cross-section assumption in the SAM for approximating the capacity of the inner-outer flange. In terms of the interaction of the tensile capacity with the bending capacity, the experimental results along with those in the literature are compared with the curves defined by the codes, and suggestions for design are concluded. Yield capacity, defined as the load when the bolt stress reaches the yield strength, is recommended herein for the design of a structure under in-service condition. It is found the specifications in the current codes for the rib-stiffened flanges with a single flange plate would occasionally overestimate the yield capacity of the inner-outer flanges under the combined bending and tensile loading. Moreover, both the experimental and the numerical results show a linear load interaction curve, in terms of the ultimate capacity.
SCIENCE

