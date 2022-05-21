ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, IN

St. Louis student receives Young Hoosier Artist honorable mention

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATESVILLE, IN — Artistic talent for a local student leads to recognition. St. Louis...

wrbiradio.com

WRBI Radio

Greensburg student wins Congressional art competition

COLUMBUS, IN — A Greensburg High School student took 1st place in Indiana’s 6th District annual Art Competition. Malana Kramer was chosen as the winner of the competition, according to Congressman Greg Pence (R-Columbus). Kramer’s art, titled “The DayDreamer,” will hang in the U.S. Capitol building for one...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Milan’s Langferman named IASP District 10 High School Principal of the Year

MILAN, IN — Milan High School Principal Ryan Langferman has been named 2022 Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) District 10 High School Principal of the Year. District 10 is made up of Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Hancock, Jennings, Ripley, Rush, Shelby, and Union counties. The IASP will recognize...
MILAN, IN
WISH-TV

Lawrence North High School freshman dies at track practice

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Lawrence North High School freshman died unexpectedly during track and field practice Monday afternoon, the school district says. In a statement, the district expressed “deepest sympathies” “in this time of sadness and grief” to those who knew the 15-year-old. The district...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Eight BHS graduating seniors awarded 2022 BCEF scholarships

BATESVILLE, IN — The Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2022 scholarships to Batesville High School (BHS) graduates. These scholarship awards totaled $29,000, according to BCEF executive director Anne Wilson. Scholarship recipients are chosen by a committee of individuals which consists of two BCEF board members, the BHS principal, and two community members.
BATESVILLE, IN
14news.com

Eastern Kentucky’s Noah Thompson wins American Idol!

LOS ANGELES (WYMT) - Lawrence County native Noah Thompson is taking home the grand prize!. Thompson won American Idol’s 20th season. This makes him the first American Idol winner from Eastern Kentucky. A watch party was held Sunday night in Louisa at The Garden Theater. That is where Thompson...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

14U Batesville Bats win USSSA Hoosier State AA Championship

The 14U Batesville Bats won the U-Triple-S-A Hoosier State Championship for the Double-A level. At the Plex in Greensburg, Batesville bested Panther Baseball from Jennings County, 9-1 in the finals after knocking off Hoosier Extreme from Bloomington, 10-5 in the semis. The Bats went 4-1 for the tournament. Top hitters...
BATESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Student dies during Lawrence North track practice

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence Township Schools said a student died Monday during track & field practice. A school district spokesperson said the student was a 15-year-old freshman at Lawrence North High School. The school district said counselors would be available Tuesday to provide support to classmates, teachers and others. The...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WRBI Radio

Sr. Jane McConnell OSF

Sr. Jane McConnell, formerly Sr. Jessica, age 75 of the Sisters of St. Francis in Oldenburg, Indiana, died on May 23, 2022 at the convent. Born on April 3, 1947 in Princeton, Indiana, she was the second of five children born to Jessie (Nee: Yeager) and William McConnell Sr. Jane...
OLDENBURG, IN
moversmakers.org

Another major nonprofit exec retiring

Roni Luckenbill — who helped build the Ohio local girl scout council into the sixth largest in the country — will retire at the end of the year. Luckenbill has spent 44 years of her career with Girl Scouts, 33 of those within Girl Scouts of Western Ohio and its predecessor council, Great Rivers.
OHIO STATE
WRBI Radio

Catherine A. (Vierling) Scholle, 95, Dillsboro

Catherine A. (Vierling) Scholle, 95 of Dillsboro passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Maryland. Catherine was born on Monday, August 16, 1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter of Adolph and Katherine (Braun) Vierling. Catherine married her loving husband Earl W. Scholle on June 25, 1960, and he preceded her in death on January 24, 1992. Catherine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Dillsboro. She retired after 30 years working for Procter and Gamble on the Crest and Gleem line. She was a former member of the Procter and Gamble (Ivory Dale) Alumni, the 50 Plus Club in Dillsboro, and the Lutheran Woman’s League at Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, traveling, taking cruises, and luncheons on Tuesdays with her friends, (Martha Wainscott, Edith Russell, Eleanor Peter, and many other friends). Her greatest passion though, was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
DILLSBORO, IN
WRBI Radio

JCD Band to march in 500 Festival Parade

OSGOOD, IN — A marching band from Ripley County will perform in this year’s 500 Festival Parade. The Jac-Cen-Del High School Marching Band, Flag Corp, and Dance Team are among 14 such groups from across the country that will perform in the parade on Saturday in downtown Indianapolis.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Robert Dale Johnson – 56

Robert Dale Johnson, 56, of North Vernon, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at his home in Mason, Michigan on May 20, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1965, in Greensburg, Indiana to Lester and Mildred (Sidwell) Johnson. Surviving family members include son, George Johnson of Clarksville, MI., brothers Dan (Sandy) Johnson of Indianapolis, IN, Brian (Angie) Johnson of Greensburg, IN; and father Lester (Linda) Johnson of Greensburg, IN; and his dogs, Buck & Hunter. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred (Sidwell) Johnson; sister, Bonita Johnson; and grandparents. Robert was a graduate of South Decatur High School, Greensburg, IN; attended ITT Technical University obtaining Electronic Engineering Technology and Automated Manufacturing Technology Bachelor degrees, continuing his education at Indiana Wesleyan University Master’s program. Robert married Wanda Curtiss on October 7, 1989, in Noblesville, IN, and moved to Spring Lake, MI, then Clarksville, MI. Robert moved to Mason, MI in 2019 and recently relocated to North Vernon, IN. He enjoyed his first career job at GTE – Carmel, IN working in the IT department which provided a solid base for an understanding of computers and systems, leading to positions with Genzink Steel – Holland MI, Haworth Furniture – Holland, MI; his own business ownership of computer support & repair (TCSS and Midmi.net), and evolved to present role of Sr. IT Project Management at Dart Container – Mason, MI. Hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, canning, and honeybees. He enjoyed learning, helping new beekeepers learn the hobby through the COMB beekeepers club, and serving as President. Mentored the Saranac Jr/Sr High School FIRST Robotics Team 5316 (2012 – 2018) working with students to embrace hands-on experience in STEM through building a competitive robot. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Bell officiating. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Union Baptist Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Union Baptist Church. Memorial contributions be made through the funeral home for funeral costs or in memory of Robert Johnson to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Center or Holt First Presbyterian Church.
NORTH VERNON, IN
WRBI Radio

Batesville Memorial Pool opens this weekend

BATESVILLE, IN — The Batesville Memorial Pool will begin operations for the 2022 season this weekend. The pool will open for the season on Sunday, May 29, and will be open from 1-6 pm that day, as well as Memorial Day (Monday, May 30) from Noon until 6 pm.
BATESVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana Pride Festival returns next weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fifth annual Southern Indiana Pride Festival is set to take place next weekend. The festival returns to Big Four Station on June 4 from 4-11 p.m. This is the first time since 2019 that the festival has taken place. It didn't happen in 2020 or...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRBI Radio

Several area girls tracksters qualify for state meet

At the IHSAA Girls Track and Field Regional hosted by Franklin Community Tuesday, East Central had an impressive third place finish with 60 points trailing champion Center Grove with 116.5 and runner up Columbus North with 68. The following area athletes finished among the top three in their respective events...
BATESVILLE, IN
1017thepoint.com

PORK FESTIVAL REMAINS CANCELLED, BUT BOARD MEETS WITH VENDORS

(Eaton, OH)--The Board of Directors of the Preble County Pork Festival has released an update. Last month, the Board announced that the festival would be cancelled this year due to factors like increasing maintenance costs and the lack of volunteers. That brought about a huge public response for calls to find a solution. A new statement indicates that the festival remains cancelled but that a special meeting with vendors has taken place. A public meeting has been set for June 9 to discuss the details of that meeting.
EATON, OH
indyschild.com

5 Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festivals to Look Forward to this Summer

Have you ever been to a hot air balloon festival? Hot Air Balloon Festivals are family-friendly events that often have something everyone will enjoy. Watch as a kaleidoscope of colors takes over the sky at these Indiana Hot Air Balloon festivals. 2022 Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festivals:. Hendricks County Rib-Fest...
INDIANA STATE

