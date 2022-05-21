Twins' Emilio Pagan: Escapes with save

Gomes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Reds due to left oblique tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 34-year-old was set to serve as Chicago's designated hitter but is now out of the starting nine with the oblique issue. Starting catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) is also banged up, leaving P.J. Higgins to work behind the plate.
Senzel (illness) will be in the Reds' lineup Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel has been out for nearly three weeks while battling COVID-19. He went hitless in four rehab games but is nonetheless considered ready to go. The Reds will be happy to have him back, but if he's to continue earning regular starts, he'll have to hit much better than the .192/.222/.308 line he managed in 17 games prior to his absence .
Franco is still considered somewhat day-to-day with a quadriceps issue despite the fact the he's in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco is in the lineup Tuesday after missing the last two games, but it sounds as though the Rays expect...
Aquino went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Cubs. Aquino tagged Drew Smyly with a two-run shot in the sixth before going deep off Chris Martin in the eighth. He started the year in a 2-for-41 slump before spending a few weeks with Triple-A Louisville but he's now gone 4-for-8 with three extra-base hits over the last two days. Aquino has shown some exciting flashes but they've been few and far between over the last three years.
Peralta was removed from Sunday's start against Washington with an apparent right shoulder injury, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. The right-hander gave up two singles and a double to open the fourth inning before gesturing toward the back of his right shoulder and exiting the game. Overall Peralta gave up five runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk over three innings, and he'll likely see his record fall to 3-2 with the Brewers facing a significant deficit. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and he should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.
Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tampa Bay will go with Ji-Man Choi and Isaac Paredes as its starters at the corner-infield spots in the series opener while Diaz gets more time off to heal up from his strained left shoulder. Before sitting out Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles with the injury, Diaz had gone 7-for-17 with three runs scored and an RBI over his previous four games. Diaz doesn't look like a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list, as manager Kevin Cash said the 30-year-old is expected to re-enter the lineup Wednesday, according to Topkin.
Cabrera struck out 11 batters over six innings Friday for Triple-A Jacksonville, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk. The innings and whiffs were both season highs for the 24-year-old right-hander, and the outing came while Max Meyer (elbow) was on the shelf with ulnar nerve irritation. If the Marlins decide to open a spot in the big-league rotation within the next couple weeks, Cabrera appears to be ready for the assignment.
The Padres placed Clevinger on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right triceps strain. The severity of the strain isn't known, but it's not an encouraging diagnosis for a pitcher that underwent Tommy John surgery on the same arm in November 2020. With that in mind, Clevinger could end up spending more than the minimum 15 days on the shelf, as the Padres are likely to ease him back slowly even if the triceps strain proves to be a minor concern. After opening the past week in a bullpen role, MacKenzie Gore will start Sunday's game against the Giants and could effectively replace Clevinger if the Padres opt to maintain a five-man rotation. If the Padres elect to go with a six-man setup, Nick Martinez could also recapture a starting role while Clevinger is out.
Almora's contract was selected by the Reds on Monday. The 28-year-old filled in for the Reds while Nick Senzel (illness) was on the COVID-19 injured list, and Almora will remain with the major-league club after Senzel was activated Monday. Over nine games with Cincinnati, Almora has hit .296 with two doubles, four runs, an RBI and a stolen base, and he should serve mainly as a depth option in the outfield now that Senzel is healthy.
Williams saved Tuesday's 4-1 win against the Padres, striking out two in the ninth inning. With closer Josh Hader on the bereavement list, manager Craig Counsell turned to Williams for the save and the righty delivered with a stress-free outing. The 27-year-old threw 24 pitches during Monday's loss yet was still able to induce an impressive three swinging strikes and two whiffs on 12 pitches Tuesday. Williams could see a few more save chances this week while Hader is away from the team.
Pomeranz (elbow) tossed a bullpen session Saturday and will throw another early this week, the Associated Press reports. Pomeranz has yet to pitch this season after undergoing flexor tendon surgery on his left elbow last August, but he appears to be taking steps toward a return. San Diego is expected to make a decision on his next steps following his next bullpen session, and the left-hander could be getting close to a rehab assignment. A return to big-league action in early-to-mid June appears to be a possibility.
Mountcastle was removed from Monday's game against the Yankees for defensive purposes, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Mountcastle returned to the lineup after experiencing cramps Sunday, but his removal from Monday's contest was for defensive purposes as the Orioles sought to protect a two-run lead. Prior to his exit, Mountcastle went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and an RBI.
Diaz (1-1) took the loss and blew the save during Tuesday's 13-12 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning. He failed to record a strikeout. Diaz was brought in to protect a one-run lead in the...
Tatis (wrist) underwent a bone scan Tuesday which revealed more healing is required before being cleared to swing a bat, Annie Heilbrunn of Bally Sports San Diego reports. Tatis has been taking part in light field work, but he's not yet able to play catch or swing a bat. The 23-year-old is expected to receive another bone scan "sooner rather than later," but it's clear his return to full baseball activities won't happen in the immediate future.
Santander will sit Monday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Santander finds himself on the bench for just the third time all season. He owns a 126 wRC+ on the year, the product of a .233/.351/.411 slash line. Trey Mancini will get the start in right field.
Hader was placed on the family medical emergency list Monday. Players may spend between three and seven days on the list, which is also referred to as the bereavement list. That means Hader won't be the man on the mound for any save chances the Brewers produce the next three days in San Diego, and he could also miss some or all of the following series in St. Louis. Devin Williams is the top candidate for saves in his absence.
Friedl was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Friedl was called up by the Reds at the beginning of May, and he hit .200 with a triple, three doubles, 10 runs, four RBI and four stolen bases over 17 games during his stint in the majors. However, he'll head back to the minors after Nick Senzel (illness) was reinstated from the injured list Monday.
Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Astros. The third baseman took Framber Valdez deep in the first inning before adding a double and an RBI groundout later in the contest. The long ball was Ramirez's 11th of the year, and he's homered in back-to-back games and four times in his last seven contests. Over that stretch, the 29-year-old has batted .296 with four home runs, 11 RBI, five runs and a stolen base. He's now batting .293 with 11 homers, 24 runs, three stolen bases and an MLB-high 43 RBI over 147 at-bats in 39 games this season.
The Orioles optioned Nevin to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Nevin saw a streak of 14 consecutive starts come to an end in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Rays, and his opportunities with the big club were expected to become more scarce moving forward following Ryan Mountcastle's return from the 10-day injured list earlier in the weekend. Rather than keeping Nevin around as a luxury bench piece who would typically only start against left-handed pitching, the Orioles will send the 24-year-old back to Norfolk so he can play on a more frequent basis.
Reds manager David Bell said that Overton is scheduled to meet with a doctor Monday to have his sore back examined, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bell suggested that the checkup with the doctor will guide the Reds' decision on whether Overton needs to go on the 15-day injured list. If he's able to avoid the IL, Overton would be lined up to make his next start during the Reds' home series with the Giants over the upcoming weekend.
