CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of the Cullman County Diving Team were holding a scuba-diving class at Smith Lake Park’s pool when commotion began involving a minor male in a potential drowning incident on Saturday afternoon. Trimble and Crane Hill Firefighter Ricky Krause, who is also a member of the dive team, shared with the Tribune how fast a situation like this can progress. He said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. “We were teaching a class when it happened and began hearing people yell and leave the beach to get to him,” Krause said. “Myself and diving team member David Brooks headed...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO