FENNER — The two people who died in a fire in Madison County last week have been identified as Victor and Judith Fingar, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The Madison County authorities said Victor, age 86, and Judith Fingar, age 82, were in their home on Larkin Road in the Town of Fenner when it caught on fire at about 12:30 a.m. May 19.

MADISON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO