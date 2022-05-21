ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complex and unexpected outcomes of antibiotic therapy against a polymicrobial infection

By Lydia-Ann J. Ghuneim
Cover picture for the articleAntibiotics are our primary approach to treating complex infections, yet we have a poor understanding of how these drugs affect microbial communities. To better understand antimicrobial effects on host-associated microbial communities we treated cultured sputum microbiomes from people with cystic fibrosis (pwCF, n"‰="‰24) with 11 different antibiotics, supported by theoretical and...

