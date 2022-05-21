ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surgical outcomes of unilateral lateral rectus recession versus recess-resect in children with convergence insufficiency type intermittent exotropia

By Yoon Kyung Jang
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo determine the efficacy of unilateral lateral rectus recession (ULR) for convergence insufficiency-type intermittent exotropia (CI-type IXT), we compared surgical outcomes following ULR and recess"’resect (RR) procedures for CI-type IXT. In this retrospective study, medical records of 57 children who underwent ULR (n"‰="‰30) or RR (n"‰="‰27) for CI-type IXT of less...

Impact of obesity on cervical ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament: a nationwide prospective study

Positive association between ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament of the spine (OPLL) and obesity is widely recognized; however, few studies focused on the effects of obesity on treatment of cervical OPLL. The effects of obesity on surgical treatment of cervical OPLL were investigated by a Japanese nationwide, prospective study. Overall, 478 patients with cervical myelopathy due to OPLL were prospectively enrolled. To clarify the effects of obesity on the surgical treatment for cervical OPLL, patients were stratified into two groups, non-obese (<"‰BMI 30.0Â kg/m2) and obese (â‰¥"‰BMI 30.0Â kg/m2) groups. The mean age of the obese group was significantly younger than that of non-obese group. There were no significant differences between the two groups in other demographic information, medical history, and clinical and radiographical findings. Alternatively, the obese group had a significantly higher rate of surgical site infection (SSI) than that of non-obese group. Approach-specific analyses revealed that the SSI was significantly higher in the obese group than in the non-obese group. A logistic regression analysis revealed that age, BMI, and duration of symptoms were significant factors affecting the postoperative minimum clinically important difference success. The result of this study provides useful information for future cervical OPLL treatment.
Learning models for forecasting hospital resource utilization for COVID-19 patients in Canada

Hospitals in Canada are facing a crisis-level shortage of critical supplies and equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. This motivates us to create predictive models that can use Canada COVID-19 data and pandemic-related factors to accurately forecast 5 quantities-three related to hospital resource utilization (i.e., the number of hospital beds, ICU beds, and ventilators that will be needed by COVID-19 patients) and two to the pandemic progress (i.e., the number of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 deaths)-several weeks in advance. We developed a machine learning method that can use information (i.e., resource utilization, pandemic progress, population mobility, weather condition, and public policy) currently known about a region since March 2020, to learn multiple temporal convolutional network (TCN) models every week; each used for forecasting the weekly average of one of these 5 quantities in Canada (respectively, in six specific provinces) for each, in the next 1 (resp., 2,3,4) weeks. To validate the effectiveness of our method, we compared our method, versus other standard models, on the COVID-19 data and hospital resource data, on the tasks of predicting the 116 values (for Canada and its six most populated provinces), every week from Oct 2020 to July 2021, and the 20 values (only for Canada) for four specific times within 9 July to 31 Dec 2021. Experimental results show that our 4640 TCN models (each forecasting a regional target for a specific future time, on a specific date) can produce accurate 1,2,3,4-week forecasts of the utilization of every hospital resource and pandemic progress for each week from 2 Oct 2020 to 2 July 2021, as well as 80 TCN models for each of the four specified times within 9 July and 31 Dec 2021. Compared to other baseline and state-of-the-art predictive models, our TCN models yielded the best forecasts, with the lowest mean absolute percentage error (MAPE). Additional experiments, on the IHME COVID-19 data, demonstrate the effectiveness of our TCN models, in comparison with IHME forecasts. Each of our TCN models used a pre-defined set of features; we experimentally validate the effectiveness of these features by showing that these models perform better than other models that instead used other features. Overall, these experimental results demonstrate that our method can accurately forecast hospital resource utilization and pandemic progress for Canada and for each of the six provinces.
Regional genomic surveillance networks needed in global south

Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357 and Cairo University, Cairo, Egypt. Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences, Kathmandu, Nepal. Institute of Tropical Medicine Pedro Kouri, Havana, Cuba. Huan Jiang. BGI, Shenzhen, China. Firdausi Qadri. International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Dhaka, Bangladesh. National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. On behalf of...
Association of breakfast consumption frequency with fasting glucose and insulin sensitivity/b cells function (HOMA-IR) in adults from high-risk families for type 2 diabetes in Europe: the Feel4Diabetes Study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This study aimed to investigate the association of breakfast consumption frequency (BCF) with glycemic control indices in a cross-sectional sample of adults from families at high risk for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), exploring the role of sex and socioeconomic status (SES).
A harmless bird virus shows ominous changes

A type of bird virus not previously found to be harmful is developing mutations that could cause more severe disease and enable faster replication in poultry than was previously thought1. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe...
Bayesian optimization and deep learning for steering wheel angle prediction

Automated driving systems (ADS) have undergone a significant improvement in the last years. ADS and more precisely self-driving cars technologies will change the way we perceive and know the world of transportation systems in terms of user experience, mode choices and business models. The emerging field of Deep Learning (DL) has been successfully applied for the development of innovative ADS solutions. However, the attempt to single out the best deep neural network architecture and tuning its hyperparameters are all expensive processes, both in terms of time and computational resources. In this work, Bayesian optimization (BO) is used to optimize the hyperparameters of a Spatiotemporal-Long Short Term Memory (ST-LSTM) network with the aim to obtain an accurate model for the prediction of the steering angle in a ADS. BO was able to identify, within a limited number of trials, a model-namely BO_ST-LSTM-which resulted, on a public dataset, the most accurate when compared to classical end-to-end driving models.
Demonstration of fault-tolerant universal quantum gate operations

Quantum computers can be protected from noise by encoding the logical quantum information redundantly into multiple qubits using error-correcting codes1,2. When manipulating the logical quantum states, it is imperative that errors caused by imperfect operations do not spread uncontrollably through the quantum register. This requires that all operations on the quantum register obey a fault-tolerant circuit design3,4,5, which, in general, increases the complexity of the implementation. Here we demonstrate a fault-tolerant universal set of gates on two logical qubits in a trapped-ion quantum computer. In particular, we make use of the recently introduced paradigm of flag fault tolerance, where the absence or presence of dangerous errors is heralded by the use of auxiliary flag qubits6,7,8,9,10. We perform a logical two-qubit controlled-NOT gate between two instances of the seven-qubit colour code11,12, and fault-tolerantly prepare a logical magic state8,13. We then realize a fault-tolerant logical T gate by injecting the magic state by teleportation from one logical qubit onto the other14. We observe the hallmark feature of fault tolerance-a superior performance compared with a non-fault-tolerant implementation. In combination with recently demonstrated repeated quantum error-correction cycles15,16, these results provide a route towards error-corrected universal quantum computation.
Realizing repeated quantum error correction in a distance-three surface code

Quantum computers hold the promise of solving computational problems that are intractable using conventional methods1. For fault-tolerant operation, quantum computers must correct errors occurring owing to unavoidable decoherence and limited control accuracy2. Here we demonstrate quantum error correction using the surface code, which is known for its exceptionally high tolerance to errors3,4,5,6. Using 17 physical qubits in a superconducting circuit, we encode quantum information in a distance-three logical qubit, building on recent distance-two error-detection experiments7,8,9. In an error-correction cycle taking only 1.1"‰Î¼s, we demonstrate the preservation of four cardinal states of the logical qubit. Repeatedly executing the cycle, we measure and decode both bit-flip and phase-flip error syndromes using a minimum-weight perfect-matching algorithm in an error-model-free approach and apply corrections in post-processing. We find a low logical error probability of 3% per cycle when rejecting experimental runs in which leakage is detected. The measured characteristics of our device agree well with a numerical model. Our demonstration of repeated, fast and high-performance quantum error-correction cycles, together with recent advances in ion traps10, support our understanding that fault-tolerant quantum computation will be practically realizable.
Long COVID risk falls only slightly after vaccination, huge study shows

Results suggest that vaccines offer less protection against lingering symptoms than expected. Sara Reardon is a freelance science journalist based in Bozeman, Montana. You have full access to this article via your institution. Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 lowers the risk of long COVID after infection by only about 15%, according to...
Correction: Do habitat and elevation promote hybridization during secondary contact between three genetically distinct groups of warbling vireo (Vireo gilvus)?

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-022-00529-x, published online 08 April 2022. The link https://doi.org/10.5061/dryad.p5hqbzkrc was added to the data availability section. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: AM Carpenter, BA Graham. Authors and Affiliations. University of Lethbridge, Lethbridge, AB, Canada. A. M. Carpenter,Â B....
Combined carbon and health taxes outperform single-purpose information or fiscal measures in designing sustainable food policies

The food system is a major source of both environmental and health challenges. Yet, the extent to which policy-induced changes in the patterns of food demand address these challenges remains poorly understood. Using a survey-based, randomized controlled experiment with 5,912 respondents from the United Kingdom, we evaluate the potential effect of carbon and/or health taxes, information and combined tax and information strategies on food purchase patterns and the resulting impact on greenhouse gas emissions and dietary health. Our results show that while information on the carbon and/or health characteristics of food is relevant, the imposition of taxes exerts the most substantial effects on food purchasing decisions. Furthermore, while carbon or health taxes are best at separately targeting emissions or dietary health challenges, respectively, a combined carbon and health tax policy maximizes benefits in terms of both environmental and health outcomes. We show that such a combined policy could contribute to around one third of the reductions in residual emissions required to achieve the United Kingdom's 2050 net-zero commitments, while discouraging the purchase of especially unhealthy snacks, sugary drinks and alcohol and increasing the purchase of fruit and vegetables.
An integrated multiomic approach as an excellent tool for the diagnosis of metabolic diseases: our first 3720 patients

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. To present our experience using a multiomic approach, which integrates genetic and biochemical testing as a first-line diagnostic tool for patients with inherited metabolic disorders (IMDs). A cohort of 3720 patients from 62 countries was tested using a panel including 206 genes with single nucleotide and copy number variant (SNV/CNV) detection, followed by semi-automatic variant filtering and reflex biochemical testing (25 assays). In 1389 patients (37%), a genetic diagnosis was achieved. Within this cohort, the highest diagnostic yield was obtained for patients from Asia (57.5%, mainly from Pakistan). Overall, 701 pathogenic/likely pathogenic unique SNVs and 40 CNVs were identified. In 620 patients, the result of the biochemical tests guided variant classification and reporting. Top five diagnosed diseases were: Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick disease type A/B, phenylketonuria, mucopolysaccharidosis type I, and Wilson disease. We show that integrated genetic and biochemical testing facilitated the decision on clinical relevance of the variants and led to a high diagnostic yield (37%), which is comparable to exome/genome sequencing. More importantly, up to 43% of these patients (n"‰="‰610) could benefit from medical treatments (e.g., enzyme replacement therapy). This multiomic approach constitutes a unique and highly effective tool for the genetic diagnosis of IMDs.
Amazon Indigenous peoples: lawsuit threatens lands

Hernani Fernandes Magalhaes de Oliveira ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-7040-8317 0 ,. Fabio Marcio Alkmin ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-5115-5916 1 ,. Ludmila Rattis ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-6943-3099 2 &. Divino Valerio Silverio ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-1642-9496 3. University of Brasilia, Brasilia, Brazil. Fabio Marcio Alkmin. University of São Paulo, São Paulo Brazil. Ludmila Rattis. Woodwell Climate Research...
Winterizing power plants pays off for risk-neutral investors in Texas

Considering the probability of occurrence of an extreme cold event similar to that in February 2021, winterization of the Texan power system pays off for risk-neutral utilities in the medium term. Risk aversion can cause under-investment, and policymakers should therefore take into account extreme event risks in decision-making and implement measures that increase winterization efforts.
EU food-system transition requires innovative policy analysis methods

Governing food-system transitions requires innovation in the study of impacts and futures. Current approaches to impact assessment require greater complexity in systems modelling and complementation with alternative mechanisms to overcome limitations in scoping, conceptual assumptions and methodologies. Global food systems are under pressure for reform owing to their detrimental impacts...
Causal factors for late presentation of retinal detachment

Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) is the most common ophthalmic emergency and is a major causes of visual loss in the United Kingdom (UK) [1]. With prompt surgery RRD can be successfully repaired with good visual outcomes in ~80"“90% of all cases [2]. This is in contrast to late presentation retinal detachment, which has commonly been described in low-income countries and attributed to a lack of access to healthcare, rurality and cost [3]. Recently, we have identified that late presentation retinal detachment (LPRD) continues to occur in the UK [4].
Effective hole conductivity in nitrogen-doped CVD-graphene by singlet oxygen treatment under photoactivation conditions

Nitrogen substitutional doping in the Ï€-basal plane of graphene has been used to modulate the material properties and in particular the transition from hole to electron conduction, thus enlarging the field of potential applications. Depending on the doping procedure, nitrogen moieties mainly include graphitic-N, combined with pyrrolic-N and pyridinic-N. However, pyridine and pyrrole configurations of nitrogen are predominantly introduced in monolayer graphene:N lattice as prepared by CVD. In this study, we investigate the possibility of employing pyridinic-nitrogen as a reactive site as well as activate a reactive center at the adjacent carbon atoms in the functionalized C"“N bonds, for additional post reaction like oxidation. Furthermore, the photocatalytic activity of the graphene:N surface in the production of singlet oxygen (1O2) is fully exploited for the oxidation of the graphene basal plane with the formation of pyridine N-oxide and pyridone structures, both having zwitterion forms with a strong p-doping effect. A sheet resistance value as low as 100 Î©/â–¡ is reported for a 3-layer stacked graphene:N film.
