Telephone-based reminder to improve safety after percutaneous coronary intervention

Aim of the study was to assess: (a) the prevalence and type of strabismus, ptosis and eyelid dynamic disorders features, (b) the prevalence of refractive errors, amblyopia and, (c) their association with ocular/systemic syndromes in a cohort of patients. This is a retrospective observational multicenter cohort study. Patients with coexisting ocular motility disorders, comitant and incomitant strabismus, ptosis and dynamic eyelid disorders who have never undergone surgery were enrolled throughout a 3-years a study period. 137 out of 19,089 patients were enrolled, of which 97 with uniocular and 40 with binocular disease. Isolated congenital ptosis was observed in 84 patients. A polymalformative syndrome was present in almost one third of cases, whilst among strabismus type, esotropia was slightly more prevalent. Most patients were hypermetropic. In monocular disease, myopia mainly affected older patients, who were characterized by a worse ptosis margin reflex distance and levator function, and significantly higher astigmatism. Amblyopia occurred in 67.4% of the study sub-population. Of note, in monocular disease this was mild in 25.8%, moderate in 24.2% and severe in 11.3% of cases, whilst in binocular disease it was mild in 25%, moderate in 41.7% and severe in 16.7%. All patients with coexisting eyelid and ocular motility dysfunctions in pediatric age need ophthalmologic and systemic evaluation to accurately assess amblyopia, refractive errors and systemic/ocular disorders.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO