Telephone-based reminder to improve safety after percutaneous coronary intervention

By Jeffrey Chidester
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) is a class I guideline indication after percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). Our population is high-risk for low medication adherence. With a multidisciplinary team we developed a telephone-based intervention to improve DAPT adherence post-PCI. Patients undergoing PCI at our center were contacted by nursing staff via telephone at...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Impact of obesity on cervical ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament: a nationwide prospective study

Positive association between ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament of the spine (OPLL) and obesity is widely recognized; however, few studies focused on the effects of obesity on treatment of cervical OPLL. The effects of obesity on surgical treatment of cervical OPLL were investigated by a Japanese nationwide, prospective study. Overall, 478 patients with cervical myelopathy due to OPLL were prospectively enrolled. To clarify the effects of obesity on the surgical treatment for cervical OPLL, patients were stratified into two groups, non-obese (<"‰BMI 30.0Â kg/m2) and obese (â‰¥"‰BMI 30.0Â kg/m2) groups. The mean age of the obese group was significantly younger than that of non-obese group. There were no significant differences between the two groups in other demographic information, medical history, and clinical and radiographical findings. Alternatively, the obese group had a significantly higher rate of surgical site infection (SSI) than that of non-obese group. Approach-specific analyses revealed that the SSI was significantly higher in the obese group than in the non-obese group. A logistic regression analysis revealed that age, BMI, and duration of symptoms were significant factors affecting the postoperative minimum clinically important difference success. The result of this study provides useful information for future cervical OPLL treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean patients with Rett and Rett-like syndrome: a literature review and reevaluation of variants based on the ClinGen guideline

Rett syndrome (RTT) is a progressive neurodevelopmental disorder caused by variants in MECP2. Emerging evidence of ethnic specificity of genetic variations has allowed precise diagnostic approaches with tailored therapies. In this study, we reviewed the variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean RTT(-like)Â patients and compared it with previous reports in multiple ethnic groups. We reevaluated variants found in Korean RTTÂ patients according to the new Clinical Genome Resource guideline to reinterpret and reclassify variants of uncertain significance in MECP2. Among 377 cases, 56 (14.9%) showed pathogenic variants, and three novel variants, p.(Ala277Argfs*7), p.(Ala378Glyfs*8), and p.(Arg270_Ser332del), were identified. Comprehensive data from Korea revealed an overall consistent variation spectrum with those from other ethnicities. Through the reevaluation of variants, nine that previously had insufficient evidence for pathogenicity were reclassified into pathogenic variants. Our study provided insight on the genetic contribution of MECP2 in RTT and a useful background for genetic counseling in the Korean population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Realizing repeated quantum error correction in a distance-three surface code

Quantum computers hold the promise of solving computational problems that are intractable using conventional methods1. For fault-tolerant operation, quantum computers must correct errors occurring owing to unavoidable decoherence and limited control accuracy2. Here we demonstrate quantum error correction using the surface code, which is known for its exceptionally high tolerance to errors3,4,5,6. Using 17 physical qubits in a superconducting circuit, we encode quantum information in a distance-three logical qubit, building on recent distance-two error-detection experiments7,8,9. In an error-correction cycle taking only 1.1"‰Î¼s, we demonstrate the preservation of four cardinal states of the logical qubit. Repeatedly executing the cycle, we measure and decode both bit-flip and phase-flip error syndromes using a minimum-weight perfect-matching algorithm in an error-model-free approach and apply corrections in post-processing. We find a low logical error probability of 3% per cycle when rejecting experimental runs in which leakage is detected. The measured characteristics of our device agree well with a numerical model. Our demonstration of repeated, fast and high-performance quantum error-correction cycles, together with recent advances in ion traps10, support our understanding that fault-tolerant quantum computation will be practically realizable.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Transitioning from NRP to a combined PALS-NRP resuscitation model at a level IV NICU

Neonates admitted to a level IV neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) frequently have complex medical conditions and require prolonged stays beyond 28 days of age. Given the acuity of medical problems and surgeries required, these neonates are at risk for cardiopulmonary events necessitating resuscitation. Two universally accepted programs address these issues-neonatal resuscitation program (NRP) which concentrates on delivery room resuscitation and pediatric advanced life support program (PALS) which focuses on a broader range of cardiopulmonary events [1, 2]. Over the past ten years, there have been several questions, discussions, and surveys evaluating the best form of resuscitation for neonates outside of the delivery room. In most NICUs, neonates receive NRP until they are discharged from the NICU [3]. In contrast, if a neonate is transferred to the PICU, they are likely to receive PALS, regardless of their age. Given the increasing population of older, chronic infants present in our level IV NICU, we sought to design and implement a new resuscitation guideline incorporating PALS and NRP for cardiopulmonary events at the University of Wisconsin and UWÂ Health Kids American Family Children's Hospital. Our study design did not address improvement in patient care or value of the intervention.
WISCONSIN STATE
Nature.com

Frequency and clinical characteristics of distinct etiologies in patients with Silver-Russell syndrome diagnosed based on the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system

Silver-Russel syndrome (SRS) is a representative imprinting disorder (ID) characterized by growth failure and diagnosed by clinical features. Recently, international consensus has recommended using the Netchine-Harbison clinical scoring system (NH-CSS) as clinical diagnostic criteria. Loss of methylation of H19/IGF2:intergenic differentially methylated region (H19LOM) and maternal uniparental disomy chromosome 7 (UPD(7)mat) are common etiologies of SRS; however, other IDs, pathogenic variants (PVs) of genes, and pathogenic copy number variants (PCNVs) have been reported in patients meeting NH-CSS. To clarify the frequency and clinical characteristics of each etiology, we conducted (epi)genetic analysis in 173 patients satisfying NH-CSS. H19LOM and UPD(7)mat were identified in 34.1%. PCNVs, other IDs, and PVs were in 15.0%. Patients with all six NH-CSS items were most frequently observed with H19LOM and UPD(7)mat. This study confirmed the suitability of NH-CSS as clinical diagnostic criteria, the (epi)genetic heterogeneity of SRS, and showed the necessity of further discussion regarding the "SRS spectrum".
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Quantitative evaluation of emphysema for predicting immunotherapy response in patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer

The efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) might depend on the presence of emphysema, but this association is not established. We aimed to investigate if quantitively and automatically measuring emphysema can predict the effect of ICIs. We retrospectively analyzed 56 patients with NSCLC who underwent immunotherapy at our hospital. We used the Goddard scoring system (GS) to evaluate the severity of emphysema on baseline CT scans using three-dimensional image analysis software. The emphysema group (GS"‰â‰¥"‰1) showed better progression-free survival (PFS) than the non-emphysema group (GS"‰="‰0) (6.5 vs. 2.3Â months, respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Multivariate analyses revealed that good performance status, GS of â‰¥"‰1, and high expression of PD-L1 were independently associated with better PFS, while smoking status was not. In conclusion, quantitative evaluation of emphysema can be an objective parameter for predicting the therapeutic effects of ICIs in patients with NSCLC. Our findings can be used to generate hypotheses for future studies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Bayesian optimization and deep learning for steering wheel angle prediction

Automated driving systems (ADS) have undergone a significant improvement in the last years. ADS and more precisely self-driving cars technologies will change the way we perceive and know the world of transportation systems in terms of user experience, mode choices and business models. The emerging field of Deep Learning (DL) has been successfully applied for the development of innovative ADS solutions. However, the attempt to single out the best deep neural network architecture and tuning its hyperparameters are all expensive processes, both in terms of time and computational resources. In this work, Bayesian optimization (BO) is used to optimize the hyperparameters of a Spatiotemporal-Long Short Term Memory (ST-LSTM) network with the aim to obtain an accurate model for the prediction of the steering angle in a ADS. BO was able to identify, within a limited number of trials, a model-namely BO_ST-LSTM-which resulted, on a public dataset, the most accurate when compared to classical end-to-end driving models.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Correction: Do habitat and elevation promote hybridization during secondary contact between three genetically distinct groups of warbling vireo (Vireo gilvus)?

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-022-00529-x, published online 08 April 2022. The link https://doi.org/10.5061/dryad.p5hqbzkrc was added to the data availability section. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: AM Carpenter, BA Graham. Authors and Affiliations. University of Lethbridge, Lethbridge, AB, Canada. A. M. Carpenter,Â B....
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Effective hole conductivity in nitrogen-doped CVD-graphene by singlet oxygen treatment under photoactivation conditions

Nitrogen substitutional doping in the Ï€-basal plane of graphene has been used to modulate the material properties and in particular the transition from hole to electron conduction, thus enlarging the field of potential applications. Depending on the doping procedure, nitrogen moieties mainly include graphitic-N, combined with pyrrolic-N and pyridinic-N. However, pyridine and pyrrole configurations of nitrogen are predominantly introduced in monolayer graphene:N lattice as prepared by CVD. In this study, we investigate the possibility of employing pyridinic-nitrogen as a reactive site as well as activate a reactive center at the adjacent carbon atoms in the functionalized C"“N bonds, for additional post reaction like oxidation. Furthermore, the photocatalytic activity of the graphene:N surface in the production of singlet oxygen (1O2) is fully exploited for the oxidation of the graphene basal plane with the formation of pyridine N-oxide and pyridone structures, both having zwitterion forms with a strong p-doping effect. A sheet resistance value as low as 100 Î©/â–¡ is reported for a 3-layer stacked graphene:N film.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

An epidemiologic analysis of the association between eyelid disorders and ocular motility disorders in pediatric age

Aim of the study was to assess: (a) the prevalence and type of strabismus, ptosis and eyelid dynamic disorders features, (b) the prevalence of refractive errors, amblyopia and, (c) their association with ocular/systemic syndromes in a cohort of patients. This is a retrospective observational multicenter cohort study. Patients with coexisting ocular motility disorders, comitant and incomitant strabismus, ptosis and dynamic eyelid disorders who have never undergone surgery were enrolled throughout a 3-years a study period. 137 out of 19,089 patients were enrolled, of which 97 with uniocular and 40 with binocular disease. Isolated congenital ptosis was observed in 84 patients. A polymalformative syndrome was present in almost one third of cases, whilst among strabismus type, esotropia was slightly more prevalent. Most patients were hypermetropic. In monocular disease, myopia mainly affected older patients, who were characterized by a worse ptosis margin reflex distance and levator function, and significantly higher astigmatism. Amblyopia occurred in 67.4% of the study sub-population. Of note, in monocular disease this was mild in 25.8%, moderate in 24.2% and severe in 11.3% of cases, whilst in binocular disease it was mild in 25%, moderate in 41.7% and severe in 16.7%. All patients with coexisting eyelid and ocular motility dysfunctions in pediatric age need ophthalmologic and systemic evaluation to accurately assess amblyopia, refractive errors and systemic/ocular disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modelling ciliopathy phenotypes in human tissues derived from pluripotent stem cells with genetically ablated cilia

Correction to: Nature Biomedical Engineering https://doi.org/10.1038/s41551-022-00880-8, published online 27 April 2022. In the version of this Article initially published, there was an error in the Acknowledgements, where NIH award UG3TR003288 was instead listed as UG3TR000504. The grant number has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
Nature.com

Correction to: Nucleus accumbens D1-receptors regulate and focus transitions to reward-seeking action

Correction to: Neuropsychopharmacology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41386-022-01312-6, published online 27 April 2022. In the sentence beginning "Behavior on Go and No-Go..." and onward, the value] "p" should have read "F". The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Laura L. Grima. Present address: Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cross-reactive immunity potentially drives global oscillation and opposed alternation patterns of seasonal influenza A viruses

Several human pathogens exhibit distinct patterns of seasonality and circulate as pairs. For instance, influenza A virus subtypes oscillate and peak during winter seasons of the world's temperate climate zones. Alternation of dominant strains in successive influenza seasons makes epidemic forecasting a major challenge. From the start of the 2009 influenza pandemic we enrolled influenza A virus infected patients (n"‰="‰2980) in a global prospective clinical study. Complete hemagglutinin sequences were obtained from 1078 A/H1N1 and 1033 A/H3N2 viruses. We used phylodynamics to construct high resolution spatio-temporal phylogenetic hemagglutinin trees and estimated global influenza A effective reproductive numbers (R) over time (2009"“2013). We demonstrate that R oscillates around R"‰="‰1 with a clear opposed alternation pattern between phases of the A/H1N1 and A/H3N2 subtypes. Moreover, we find a similar alternation pattern for the number of global viral spread between the sampled geographical locations. Both observations suggest a between-strain competition for susceptible hosts on a global level. Extrinsic factors that affect person-to-person transmission are a major driver of influenza seasonality. The data presented here indicate that cross-reactive host immunity is also a key intrinsic driver of influenza seasonality, which determines the influenza A virus strain at the onset of each epidemic season.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The optimal duration for the wrinkle test in a clinical setting

To determine the time needed or the development of a positive result on the wrinkle test among patients with complete laceration of a digital nerve in a clinical setting. We prospectively recruited 20 patients who had undergone surgery for digital nerve laceration. The wrinkle test was conducted at a follow-up session up to 2Â months after surgery, and the time to a positive wrinkling result was recorded. The wrinkle test was compared between the patient's injured versus uninjured contralateral finger. The average time required for a positive result on the wrinkle test was 24.5Â min (Â±"‰11), with 25% patients requiring 40Â min to obtain a positive result. When evaluating a patient with digital nerve injury in a "non-laboratory" environment, the wrinkle test may require up to 40Â min to obtain a positive result. Our study suggests that if tests are completed following the generally accepted time limit reported in the literature (30Â min), up to 25% of tests may produce false negative results.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A 5-year review of 1220 malignant periocular tumours in an English county

To determine the incidence, proportion and location of periocular tumours in an English county over a five year period, and compare to other studies in the UK and worldwide. A retrospective review of histopathology reports was performed for all periocular excision biopsies of malignancies from the county's three main hospitals over a 5-year period. These hospitals cover a population of just over one million. Tumours were classified according to type and location.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

NF90"“NF45 is essential for Î² cell compensation under obesity-inducing metabolic stress through suppression of p53 signaling pathway

The Nuclear Factor 90 (NF90)"“NF45 complex has been known to regulate the progression of transcription, mRNA stability, translational inhibition, RNA export and microRNA biogenesis. However, the physiological functions of the NF90"“NF45 complex remain unclear. We newly discovered that the NF90"“NF45 complex was expressed in primary Î² cells and established cell lines. Therefore, in this study, we focused on the function of the endogenous NF90"“NF45 complex in the Î² cells. To investigate this issue, we generated Î²-cell-specific NF90"“NF45 deficient mice. These mice exhibited hyperglycaemia and lower plasma insulin levels under a high fat diet together with decreased islet mass. To uncover this mechanism, we performed a whole-genome expression microarray of the total RNA prepared from Î² cell lines treated with siRNAs targeting both NF90 and NF45. In this result, we found an activation of p53 signaling in the NF90"“NF45-knockdown cells. This activation was supported by elevation of luciferase activity derived from a reporter plasmid harboring p53 binding sites in the NF90"“NF45-knockdown cells. Furthermore, the knockdown of NF90"“NF45 resulted in a significant retardation of the Î² cell line growth rates. Importantly, a dominant negative form of p53 rescues the growth retardation in BTC6 cells depleted of NF90"“NF45, suggesting that NF90"“NF45 would be positively involved in Î² cell proliferation through suppression of p53 signal pathway. Taken together, NF90"“NF45 is essential for Î² cell compensation under obesity-inducing metabolic stress via repression of p53 signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Biodiversity of mycobial communities in health and onychomycosis

Onychomycosis (OM) is a common fungal nail infection. Based on the rich mycobial diversity in healthy toenails, we speculated that this is lost in OM due to the predominance of a single pathogen. We used next generation sequencing to obtain insights into the biodiversity of fungal communities in both healthy individuals and OM patients. By sequencing, a total of 338 operational-taxonomic units were found in OM patients and healthy controls. Interestingly, a classifier distinguished three distinct subsets: healthy controls and two groups within OM patients with either a low or high abundance of Trichophyton. Diversity per sample was decreased in controls compared to cases with low Trichophyton abundance (LTA), while cases with a high Trichophyton abundance (HTA) showed a lower diversity. Variation of mycobial communities between the samples showed shifts in the community structure between cases and controls-mainly driven by HTA cases. Indeed, LTA cases had a fungal Î²-diversity undistinguishable from that of healthy controls. Collectively, our data provides an in-depth characterization of fungal diversity in health and OM. Our findings also suggest that onychomycosis develops either through pathogen-driven mechanisms, i.e., in HTA cases, or through host and/or environmental factors, i.e., in cases with a low Trichophyton abundance.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Causal factors for late presentation of retinal detachment

Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) is the most common ophthalmic emergency and is a major causes of visual loss in the United Kingdom (UK) [1]. With prompt surgery RRD can be successfully repaired with good visual outcomes in ~80"“90% of all cases [2]. This is in contrast to late presentation retinal detachment, which has commonly been described in low-income countries and attributed to a lack of access to healthcare, rurality and cost [3]. Recently, we have identified that late presentation retinal detachment (LPRD) continues to occur in the UK [4].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

MRA Toolbox v. 1.0: a web-based toolbox for predicting mixture toxicity of chemical substances in chemical products

The chemical risk assessment paradigm is shifting from "substance-based" to "product/mixture-based" and from "animal testing" to "alternative testing" under chemical regulations. Organisms and the environment may be exposed to mixtures rather than a single substance. Conducting toxicity tests for all possible combinations is impractical due to the enormous combinatorial complexity. This study highlights the development and application case studies of Mixture Risk Assessment Toolbox, a novel web-based platform that supports mixture risk assessment through the use of different prediction models and public databases. This integrated framework provides new functional values for assessors to easily screen and compare the toxicity of mixture products using different computational techniques and find strategic solutions to reduce the mixture toxicity in the product development process. The toolbox (https://www.mratoolbox.org) includes four additive toxicity models: two conventional (Concentration Addition; and Independent Action) and two advanced (Generalized Concentration Addition; and Quantitative Structure"“Activity Relationship-based Two-Stage Prediction) models. We demonstrated the multiple functions of the toolbox using three cases: (i) how it can be used to calculate the mixture toxicity, (ii) those for which safety data sheet (SDS) only indicating representative toxicity values (EC50; and LC50), and (iii) those comprising chemicals with low toxic effects.
TECHNOLOGY

