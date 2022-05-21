ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Repetitive afterglow in zirconia by pulsed near-infrared irradiation toward biological temperature sensing

By Masaharu Ohashi
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotoluminescence provides information about the surrounding environment. In this study, aiming to develop a non-invasive deep body-temperature sensing method, we investigated photoluminescence properties of afterglow zirconia (ZrO2) by pulsed near-infraredÂ (NIR) light irradiation based on the biological temperature. Pulsed light irradiation produced optically stimulated luminescence, followed by afterglow, with the property...

www.nature.com

