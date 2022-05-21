Repetitive afterglow in zirconia by pulsed near-infrared irradiation toward biological temperature sensing

Spent tea leaves were functionalized with ascorbic acid to obtain treated tea waste (t-TW) to encourage the adsorption of hexavalent chromium from water. The adsorption removal of Cr(VI) was systematically investigated as a function of four experimental factors: pH (2"“12), initial Cr(VI) concentration (1"“100Â mg Lâˆ’1), t-TW dosage (0"“4Â g Lâˆ’1), and temperature (10"“50Â Â°C) by following a statistical experimental design. A central composite rotatable experimental design based on a response surface methodology was used to establish an empirical model that assessed the individual and combined effects of factors on adsorptive removal of Cr(VI). The model was experimentally verified and statistically validated then used to predict optimal adsorption removal of Cr(VI) from water. At optimized conditions,"‰â‰¥"‰99% of 1Â mg Lâˆ’1 Cr(VI) can be removed by 4Â g Lâˆ’1 t-TW at a pH of 9. The adsorptive mechanism was assessed by conducting kinetics and equilibrium studies. The adsorption of Cr(VI) by t-TW followed a pseudo-second-order kinetics model (k2"‰="‰0.001Â gÂ mgâˆ’1Â hâˆ’1) and could be described by Langmuir and Temkin isotherms, indicating monolayer adsorption and predominantly adsorbate-adsorbent interactions. The t-TW exhibited a competitive Cr(VI) adsorption capacity of 232.2Â mgÂ gâˆ’1 compared with the other low-cost adsorbents. These results support the utilization of tea waste for the removal of hazardous metal contaminants from aqueous systems.

SCIENCE ・ 14 HOURS AGO