Carmel and Noblesville won Sectional 8 first-round games on Monday. First, the Greyhounds beat Hamilton Southeastern 11-1 in five innings. Carmel scored in each inning, starting with an Elsa Morrison RBI groundout to send Sophie Esposito home. That would the first of four RBIs for Morrison in the game. She went 3-for-4 at the plate, with all three hits doubles, including the game-ending double that scored two runs to get Carmel the 10-run lead.

CARMEL, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO