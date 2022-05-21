WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has tied Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list. Ovechkin scored his 801st goal during the first period of the Washington Capitals’ game against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. He received a drop pass from Dylan Strome at the top of the right circle and slid a wrist shot between the pads of David Rittich with 1:28 left in the period. He was mobbed by teammates at the glass to celebrate while his goal song, Big Joe Turner’s “Shake, Rattle and Roll,” blared from arena speakers. Fans chanted, “Ovi! Ovi! Ovi” and gave him a standing ovation during the next stoppage when Ovechkin was honored for his latest accomplishment. Ovechkin ended a four-game goal drought and matched Howe more than a week since becoming the third player to reach 800.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 34 MINUTES AGO