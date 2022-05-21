Read full article on original website
St. Louis Cardinals: Ten terrific moments from 2022
The St. Louis Cardinals won the National League Central Division behind a 93-69 record in 2022, a campaign abundant with accolades, personal milestones, and some emotional goodbyes.
What Does Daulton Varsho Bring to the Blue Jays?
How recently acquired catcher/outfielder Daulton Varsho will fit into the Blue Jays' lineup and defensive mix.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Ovechkin scores 801st goal, ties Howe for 2nd in NHL history
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has tied Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list. Ovechkin scored his 801st goal during the first period of the Washington Capitals’ game against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. He received a drop pass from Dylan Strome at the top of the right circle and slid a wrist shot between the pads of David Rittich with 1:28 left in the period. He was mobbed by teammates at the glass to celebrate while his goal song, Big Joe Turner’s “Shake, Rattle and Roll,” blared from arena speakers. Fans chanted, “Ovi! Ovi! Ovi” and gave him a standing ovation during the next stoppage when Ovechkin was honored for his latest accomplishment. Ovechkin ended a four-game goal drought and matched Howe more than a week since becoming the third player to reach 800.
NFL Draft Profile: Antoine Murray, Wide Receiver, Howard Bison
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Howard WR Antoine Murray
NEWS10 ABC
Greenwich stays unbeaten with dominant win at Cambridge
It's hard to have had a better season than the Greenwich girls basketball team did during the 2021-'22 season. The Witches put together a remarkable, 24-1 campaign. The only problem was that one loss came in the Section II, Class C championship against Duanesburg.
