The James Madison baseball team had seven student-athletes earn All-CAA honors, as the league announced those awards on Tuesday. Travis Reifsnider and Ryan Dooley were selected to the All-CAA First Team, with Dooley also picking up All-Rookie honors. The quartet of Chase DeLauter, Liam McDonnell, Kyle Novak and Trevon Dabney were named to the Second Team, while Fenwick Trimble joined Dooley on the All-Rookie Team.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO