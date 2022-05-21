ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First National Community Bank headlines. Food City’s big plans north of Cartersville — and elsewhere in NW Georgia? Big turnout for final day of advance voting. Update on StoneMor cemetery issues.

By hometownheadlines
 4 days ago

As Food City invests $12 million to $15 million in north Cartersville store, the company’s president talks about more locations in Northwest Georgia. Branson Tractors’ parent company doubling down on Floyd site with $20 million expansion, up to 150 new jobs. Secretary of State’s...

SWEEP: Incumbents dominate in local races as primary ‘drama’ fizzles; smooth sailing for $130 million education tax pass. Greene vs. Flowers in the November election of Congress. Floyd’s vote count stalls yet again. Plus: Statewide review.

The drama over the primary — from expected local runoffs in June to a record $130 million extra-penny education tax — was more hype than anything else. Incumbent after incumbent picked up enough votes to earn new terms. All Republicans, they have no Democratic opposition in November. And even the election count in Floyd County was slow yet again despite all the changes; the first results weren't out until almost 9:30 p.m. As a colleague said: "No changes."
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Apparent sweep by local incumbents as primary ‘drama’ fizzles; $130 million education tax will pass. Greene (R), Flowers (D) might have enough votes to skip runoffs. And Floyd’s vote count stalls again.

The drama over the primary — from expected local runoffs in June to a record $130 million extra-penny education tax — was more hype than anything else. Incumbent after incumbent picked up enough votes to earn new terms. All Republicans, they have no Democratic opposition in November. And even the election count in Floyd County was slow yet again despite all the changes; the first results weren’t out until almost 9:30 p.m. As a colleague said: “No changes.”
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Newsletter: Honors for Al Hodge and Harry Musselwhite; Dr. Leonard Reeves calls it a career. ROC’ing the River District. Big honors for small Rome company. Peaks & Valleys.

That’s our response to news that Al Hodge, the longtime president and chief executive office of the Rome Floyd Chamber and now busy business consultant, is to be honored tonight. Hodge is to receive a commendation from the Consul General of Japan, Kazuyuki Takeuchi, during a noon gathering today. Hodge is known for his broad international ties, especially Japan. He’s chairman emeritus of the Japan-America Society of Georgia and remains on the board of directors in addition to his duties at Hodge Consulting Services.
ROME, GA
Texas school shooting aftermath: Floyd schools already planned extra security at graduations starting tonight; Rome Police ‘extra walk-throughs’ at city schools. Polk Police part of ‘increased presence on law enforcement at your schools in the coming days.’

Floyd County Schools start high school graduations tonight at Pepperell High with Armuchee set for Thursday, Coosa Friday and Model Saturday morning. If attending, you might see an expanded security detail at each. Wednesday morning, we sent notes to area school and police asking about enhanced security in the hours...
ROME, GA
First National Community Bank headlines. Updates on ‘Spirit Halloween,’ Stranger Things season four; both shot here. Rain, storms possible on election day; strong showing for early voting in Floyd, Bartow. Five graduations in four days in Rome/Floyd.

Rome-shot ‘Spirit Halloween’ plot revealed; Variety shares first photos. Plus: ‘Stranger Things’ season four premieres Friday on Netflix (costarring the Claremont House); 8-minute preview now posted. Rain, maybe a few storms possible during voting on Tuesday; precincts open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Floyd early vote...
ROME, GA
Buzz: Groundbreaking today for amphitheater planned at Rome library. Amerman named Anna K. Davie principal; Tucker new CTAE director. Floyd Schools transfer period opens June 1.

The Floyd County Board of Commissioners, Rome Area Council for the Arts and the Floyd County Library Board plan a groundbreaking at 3 p.m. on Tuesday for the Chuck Sennett III Amphitheater which will be located on the property of the Floyd County Library between the river and the trail.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Graduations: Armuchee High School’s graduation is moving indoors Thursday night. Pepperell set for tonight, Coosa on Friday, Model and Rome on Saturday morning.

Armuchee High School’s graduation is moving indoors Thursday night. Originally planned for the stadium, the ceremony will now be held in the gymnasium beginning at the saem time, 7:30 p.m. Seniors will be given 12 tickets each during graduation rehearsal. The decision was made citing this week’s rainy conditions.
ARMUCHEE, GA
5 COVID patients in Rome hospitals Tuesday, no change.

Rome hospitals update: 5 COVID patients on Tuesday. Atrium Floyd Health: 2 patients, no change. AdventHealth Redmond: 3 patients, no change. Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021. Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022. The latest report from the CDC’s...
ROME, GA
Graduations: Pepperell on Wednesday, Armuchee on Thursday, Coosa on Friday, Model and Rome on Saturday morning. Gordon County Schools move indoors because of the weather forecast.

Five graduations in four days are on tap this week with most schools graduating from their respective football stadiums (weather permitting). The schedule as of this morning; you can track the weather forecast here. The schedule for Floyd County’s high schools:. Wednesday: Pepperell at 7:30 p.m. at Dragon Stadium.
ROME, GA
Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Cartersville blanked 9-0 as Loganville wins 5A baseball championship. Darlington grad Anna Claire Atha follows dad into coaching. Berry softball catcher Anna Jackson named the best in NCAA Division III. Rome Braves win 3-1.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-9 p.m. self-serve, dining room, drive-through until 10 p.m., curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. HIGH SCHOOLS. Hurricanes fall in 5A championship games at AdventHealth...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Cartersville goes for 5A baseball championship tonight at 5; game delayed Monday by rain. Atlanta Braves fall at home. Rome Braves open series in New York today; half game out of first place.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-9 p.m. self-serve, dining room, drive-through until 10 p.m., curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. BASEBALL. The Rome Braves were off Monday. Next: At Hudson...
ROME, GA
Obituaries: Mr. Randy Lee Powell, Mr. Derricus J. Smith, Gertrude Walters.

Mr. Derricus J. Smith, age 21, of Rome transitioned May 21, 2022. The service will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Greater Christ Temple RPC on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Rome, GA. Interment will follow at Eastview Cemetery. F. K. Jones Funeral Home. Gertrude Walters,...
ROME, GA
Obituaries: Maureen Sullivan Burrell, Mr. Eugene “Gene” Minshew, Mary Elizabeth “Ebbie” Stephenson, Jill Monique Tromza, Mr. Robert Edward “Ed” Turner.

Mr. Robert Edward “Ed” Turner, age 75, of Rome, GA, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at a local hospital. Mr. Turner was born in Floyd County, GA, on April 6, 1947, son of the late Robert Harbin Turner and the late Charlotte Elizabeth Wallace Turner. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Louise Burgess Turner, and his brother, Roger Turner. Mr. Turner was a graduate of East Rome High School and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from International Paper after 38 years of service as a box plant machine operator. Mr. Turner was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
ROME, GA
CrimeWatch: Arrests in Northwest Georgia plus fire reports brought to you by Big Dan’s Car Wash. Cartersville Police: Suspect charged with arson following dumpster fire.

About this page: Updates from the Floyd County Jail three times a day: 4 and 8 a.m., and 8 p.m. The latest each day from the Bartow County Jail. Reports from the Polk County Jail (weekdays). Updates from Cartersville Police and Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services. Plus: Safety, crime-fighting tips.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Coroner: 26-year-old Roswell woman dies in skydiving accident in Rockmart Sunday; was believed to be her first solo training jump.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a skydiving accident Sunday in Polk County that killed a 26-year-old Roswell woman, according to Coroner Norman Smith. The accident happened at Skydive Spaceland Atlanta at 1195 Grady Road in Rockmart, Smith says. The woman’s name is not being released as the FAA is in charge of the investigation; we have notes into the FAA for more. Polk County also is home to Skydive the Farm.
ROCKMART, GA
Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Cartersville goes for 5A baseball championship tonight at 7. Berry Softball opens World Series vs. Texas Lutheran on Thursday. Rome Braves win big, 9-4. Atlanta Braves edged 4-3 by Marlins.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-9 p.m. self-serve, dining room, drive-through until 10 p.m., curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. BASEBALL. The Rome Braves win 9-4 over IronBirds in Sunday...
ROME, GA
Search continues for the suspects in the murder of a 21-year-old Rome man; services pending.

Mr. Derricus J. Smith, age 21, of Rome transitioned May 21, 2022. Complete arrangements are forthcoming. Care and Direction entrusted to F. K. Jones Funeral Home. Rome Police are asking for the community’s help as an investigation into the murder of a 21-year-old man in North Rome continues. The victim has been identified as Derricus Smith, 21, of Nelm Street in Rome. He died from a single gunshot wound to the head, says Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor. A GBI autopsy is pending.
ROME, GA

