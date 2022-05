Blue Nomad Food Truck and their sister company, Mrs. Nomad Sweets and Treats, are opening their own base location in Bowdon! Open to the public on Tuesdays, the new location gives the trucks a base camp to prepare for upcoming events, as well as serve as a permanent space to sell food. “Our vision is to eventually have outdoor seating for at least 30 people and a corn hole area, so the guests have something fun to do while they wait for their food,” said Sam Ly, the owner.

BOWDON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO