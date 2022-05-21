Coeur d'Alene weekly real estate update

Spokane has consistently ranked in the top 10 overvalued housing markets nationwide. While the study doesn’t track Coeur d’Alene, researchers from Moody’s Analytics named it the seventh most overvalued market in the nation in the fourth quarter of 2021.
SPOKANE, Wash. — For sale signs are up all around Spokane. Realtors say the market is transitioning from active to a slow evenly paced one. However, rising interest rates are making it harder for buyers to afford a home. Realtors says they saw record low-interest rates at the beginning...
Remember a few years ago, during the pandemic, when we called our summer the summer of nothing? We haven't figured out a name for high gas prices, inflation, monkeypox, and economic uncertainty this summer. However, buyers, sellers, and investors continue to ponder whether or not Boise's 'bulletproof' housing market will continue its unprecedented growth.
Inflation and supply chain issues are forcing Spokane Public Schools and its partners to scale back or delay some aspects of the new downtown stadium. “I think inflation has caused us to look at a lot of different possibilities,” said Greg Forsyth, director of capital projects for the school district.
There are 443 skiing areas residing in the United States. And due to some late-season snowfall this spring, eight of them are reopening this upcoming Memorial Day weekend for some spring skiing!. As you can imagine, Idahoans and our nearby neighbors are rejoicing that one of them is actually located...
Preliminary results from Spokane’s annual census of its homeless residents show a dramatic increase in people living in tents and vehicles across the county. The survey also shows a widening gulf between wages, housing prices and the cost of living in Spokane. Since last year, real estate and rent...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The constant increase in buying or renting a home in the Inland Northwest has many people looking to find access to affordable housing. But sadly, trying to find a place that qualifies as “affordable” can be trying. “We talked to tenants in Spokane that...
The Spokane City Council has approved a set of water restrictions that will bar people from watering their lawns during the hottest part of the day during the summer months. The city will educate the public for two years before the new requirements go into effect in 2024. City leaders...
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. - A 14-year-old was hospitalized after overdosing on seizure pills on May 21, according to new court documents. The boy ingested the pills and admitted to drinking two 4Lokos in the area of the Memorial Park baseball field. Police arrived around 8 p.m. to the scene, where paramedics treated the boy and transported him to Kootenai Health.
Tacos aren't all made equal. Sometimes you go to a taco stand or a Mexican restaurant, and the food is on par with what you could cook at home. Sometimes you go to a restaurant, and the tacos are fine. The quality is slightly better than homemade, but nothing to write home about. However, there are occasions when you come upon a location and immediately recognize that you have discovered something unique.
CLARKSTON - A local business in Clarkston is offering a $2,000 award for the recovery of stolen property following a recent burglary on the 1200 block of Port Way in Clarkston. According to the Clarkston Police Department a large safe was taken during the burglary containing irreplaceable documents relating to...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council voted 5-2 on a water conservation and drought ordinance that limits how often the community is allowed to water their lawns. According to the ordinance, the city will implement a prohibition on watering outdoor vegetation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. between June 1 through October 1.
Authorities responded to a traffic collision in Spokane Valley. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place near east Sinto Avenue and north Pines Road in the Valley. At this time, it is unknown if anyone suffered injuries as a result of the accident. Traffic was congested in...
Slow-moving thunderstorms will continue to develop and move east through the Inland Northwest through this evening. The best chance of storms is before 9:00 p.m. The storms are capable of producing brief downpours and small hail. By midnight, most of the storms will have cleared North Idaho. Expect partly cloudy...
CDA 2030 has a newer vision for Coeur d'Alene. The nonprofit on Thursday released its updated "Vision and Implementation Plan" for the greater Coeur d’Alene community. New actions include a commitment to finding ways to preserve open space on the Rathdrum Prairie and support and expand community urban farming opportunities.
When Sen. Mary Souza of Coeur d’Alene decided to leave her seat and run for secretary of state, she assumed she’d have generous support from North Idaho – and especially her longtime friends on Kootenai County’s Republican Central Committee. And why not? Former Lt. Gov. Jack...
(The Center Square) - The Don Kardong Bridge in Spokane closes Monday for several weeks of repairs and more than half of the $3.2 million bill for the project will be paid by American Rescue Plan funds. The bridge is part of the 39-mile Centennial Trail near Gonzaga University and...
We're now in record-setting territory after temperatures failed to rise to 70 degrees yesterday. This is officially the longest it's ever taken to reach the mark since 1896. A lot has changed since the 1890's, but little as drastically as the price of groceries! We found the prices of a few staple food items back in the day, check it out!
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane fire crews are at a house fire on the 2000 block of E. 61st Avenue. Initial reports from the scene say the occupants of the home were not inside when the fire started. The home looks to be badly damaged. Crews are still working to...
