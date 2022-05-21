ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene weekly real estate update

By Stacker
 4 days ago

107.9 LITE FM

Two Idaho Housing Markets Lead The Nation in Risk

Remember a few years ago, during the pandemic, when we called our summer the summer of nothing? We haven't figured out a name for high gas prices, inflation, monkeypox, and economic uncertainty this summer. However, buyers, sellers, and investors continue to ponder whether or not Boise's 'bulletproof' housing market will continue its unprecedented growth.
BOISE, ID
KREM2

Where to find affordable housing in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The constant increase in buying or renting a home in the Inland Northwest has many people looking to find access to affordable housing. But sadly, trying to find a place that qualifies as “affordable” can be trying. “We talked to tenants in Spokane that...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane approves limits on lawn watering hottest time of the day

The Spokane City Council has approved a set of water restrictions that will bar people from watering their lawns during the hottest part of the day during the summer months. The city will educate the public for two years before the new requirements go into effect in 2024. City leaders...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

14-year-old Coeur d'Alene boy overdoses on illegally purchased mix of alcohol and seizure medication, seller arrested

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. - A 14-year-old was hospitalized after overdosing on seizure pills on May 21, according to new court documents. The boy ingested the pills and admitted to drinking two 4Lokos in the area of the Memorial Park baseball field. Police arrived around 8 p.m. to the scene, where paramedics treated the boy and transported him to Kootenai Health.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
J.R. Heimbigner

The Best Tacos In Spokane Are On The South Hill

Tacos aren't all made equal. Sometimes you go to a taco stand or a Mexican restaurant, and the food is on par with what you could cook at home. Sometimes you go to a restaurant, and the tacos are fine. The quality is slightly better than homemade, but nothing to write home about. However, there are occasions when you come upon a location and immediately recognize that you have discovered something unique.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Thunderstorms this evening. Our first 70°+ day in the forecast. – Kris

Slow-moving thunderstorms will continue to develop and move east through the Inland Northwest through this evening. The best chance of storms is before 9:00 p.m. The storms are capable of producing brief downpours and small hail. By midnight, most of the storms will have cleared North Idaho. Expect partly cloudy...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

New 'Vision' for Cd'A

CDA 2030 has a newer vision for Coeur d'Alene. The nonprofit on Thursday released its updated "Vision and Implementation Plan" for the greater Coeur d’Alene community. New actions include a commitment to finding ways to preserve open space on the Rathdrum Prairie and support and expand community urban farming opportunities.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Shoshone News Press

MALLOY: Kootenai GOP was no help to Souza

When Sen. Mary Souza of Coeur d’Alene decided to leave her seat and run for secretary of state, she assumed she’d have generous support from North Idaho – and especially her longtime friends on Kootenai County’s Republican Central Committee. And why not? Former Lt. Gov. Jack...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane bridge closes Monday for $3.2M in repairs

(The Center Square) - The Don Kardong Bridge in Spokane closes Monday for several weeks of repairs and more than half of the $3.2 million bill for the project will be paid by American Rescue Plan funds. The bridge is part of the 39-mile Centennial Trail near Gonzaga University and...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane fails to hit 70 degrees over weekend, breaking record

We're now in record-setting territory after temperatures failed to rise to 70 degrees yesterday. This is officially the longest it's ever taken to reach the mark since 1896. A lot has changed since the 1890's, but little as drastically as the price of groceries! We found the prices of a few staple food items back in the day, check it out!
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane fire crews respond to house fire in south Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane fire crews are at a house fire on the 2000 block of E. 61st Avenue. Initial reports from the scene say the occupants of the home were not inside when the fire started. The home looks to be badly damaged. Crews are still working to...
SPOKANE, WA

