Customer behavior analysis refers to a detailed investigation of how different customers engage with your business setting. This is done through qualitative and quantitative analysis to get more information about every step that customers make in business. The more you understand your customers, the more you increase your chances of emerging a winner. By understanding how your customers behave, you can easily tailor your products and services to suit their needs. This analysis aids in segmenting your customers and optimizing your operations depending on the customers' behavior. The impact of this analysis model is universal to any business across the industries.

