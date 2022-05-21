Data Science Teams are Doing it Wrong: Putting Technology Ahead of People

The founders of the internet dreamed that the web would open up a whole new level of access to information, communication, freedoms, and opportunities by connecting a world through digital networks. While there is no doubt more information flowing than ever before, the early hopes of the internet have yet to materialize. In the Beginning: There Was Web1 The idea that a network could connect us all together is nothing new. It, in fact, goes back to at least the early 1900s when scientists saw that technology could be used to quickly send information from one place to the next. And as computers became cheaper and technology faster, scientists and researchers started to develop communications models and standards for how data could be transmitted between multiple networks. However, it wasn’t until the early 90s when computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web that the internet really took form and started to change our daily lives.

