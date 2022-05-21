ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Data Science Teams are Doing it Wrong: Putting Technology Ahead of People

hackernoon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData science is getting siloed. Data science teams are building technology instead of solving problems. Some data scientists don't even see it as their job. Companies spend over $200 billion on Machine Learning and Big Data tools. Despite all these investments in data infrastructure, only 53% of projects make it from...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

How Can Machine Learning Predict the Stock Market?

Machine learning is a type of artificial intelligence that focuses on creating algorithms that can learn and improve on their own. Traders can use this information to make more informed decisions about where to invest their money. By analyzing historical data, machine learning algorithms can identify patterns that may indicate how the market will move in the future. This information can be used to make better investment decisions and generate profits. The use of machine learning in predicting the stock market has been successful in many cases, such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
STOCKS
hackernoon.com

Behavioral Analytics: The Foundation of Targeted Marketing and Predictive Analytics

Customer behavior analysis refers to a detailed investigation of how different customers engage with your business setting. This is done through qualitative and quantitative analysis to get more information about every step that customers make in business. The more you understand your customers, the more you increase your chances of emerging a winner. By understanding how your customers behave, you can easily tailor your products and services to suit their needs. This analysis aids in segmenting your customers and optimizing your operations depending on the customers' behavior. The impact of this analysis model is universal to any business across the industries.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Understanding the Tuckman Model of Team Development

Psychologist Bruce Tuckman described how teams move through stages known as forming, storming, norming, performing, and adjourning. Maybe it is possible to say that has never been a time of greater conflict between members of newly formed teams than during today’s world of huge corporate change, where relationships are made and changed so fast.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hackernoon.com

The 3 Best Tools for Kubernetes Cluster Management

Kubernetes is a system that helps with the deployment, scaling and management of containerized applications. 96% of organizations using or evaluating the technology, according to the 2021 Cloud-Native Survey. Here are some of the most popular tools to manage a containerized cluster, here in this blog. Check out this exhaustive list of tools and utilities to take control of every part of your Kubernees cluster. The list includes: Kubespray, BuildPiper, Ingress and BuildPipers.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Data Infrastructure#Customer Data#Big Tech#Gartner#Us Air Force
hackernoon.com

Uncover Some of the Best Practices For Secret Management

Certificates to function, but storing and accessing these resources can leave developers vulnerable to security risks. In this article, you will learn about the challenges of secret management as well as some of the best practices for managing, storing, and reading secrets in web applications. What Are Secrets? Secrets are digital credentials used for authentication and authorization. They manage access rights at both the human-to-application and application-to-application levels.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Non-Linear Competition In A Tech-Driven Business World

Wall Street's built-in disincentives trying to stiff competition – in the short-term – actually create whole new markets in the long term. In this case, intelligent people move to new industries to prevent legal issues. New industries that might seem unrelated might swallow old industries in long-term. Take the case of Tesla, entering into the insurance business, for now, it’s part of the service business, but you’re not sure how much it generates for the company. Amazon left everyone flabbergasted, when it showed its AWS numbers, in 2016.
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

8 Ways PSA Software makes your Services Firm More Profitable

Professional services automation (PSA) software is specifically designed to help you streamline your operations and give you more time to focus on your customers' best service. PSA software can ensure that you get the right results for automating billable hours tracking to template-based invoicing. Increased accuracy in the billing means more satisfied clients and reduced errors, thus making the billing cycles more accurate and transparent.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

OpenMind Course: How to have Meaningful Conversations

OpenMind is a non-profit program that weaves together psychological concepts with engaging examples and scenarios. The course includes interactive online lessons and guides for peer-to-peer conversations. It's deceptively simple. It's free and there are no ads or attempts to sell you anything. This might make you skeptical, but don't let it fool you, the course has tremendous value.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
hackernoon.com

The NFT Sector’s Impact on Influencers

The last two years have brought massive trends to the cryptocurrency industry, starting with DeFi, to NFTs and metaverse, which exploded in late 2021 and continued to be a hot topic in 2022. Recent data by investment Citi bank said in a report that the economy of the metaverse could reach $13 trillion by 2030. The NFT sector has already established a strong connection with major celebrities such as music and movie stars, and sports legends alike. Despite the rapid growth of the industry, many celebrities underestimate its advantages, paying attention only to the hype.
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

A JavaScript API Client Can Be a SaaS Product. Find Out How.

An API (application programming interface) is not just a wrapper; it’s a separate, light-weight application that enables developers to interact with a full-featured software platform. A product-based API client should provide exhaustive and easy access to all features of the application it serves. An API design also tries to limit the amount of boilerplate code needed to instantiate, use, or parameterize an API method. The best API design is a small code size and low or no dependencies.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Become a Better Developer by Learning Functional Programming in JavaScript

Functional programming (abbreviated as FP) is a programming paradigm that's popular in JavaScript. The idea is that these principles will make it easier to write, test, and debug the code. In JavaScript, you can use functions that produce the same output and have no side effects affecting the output. Functional programming is not about eliminating I/O. Instead, you should separate the business logic from I/O.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

CSMA is More Than XDR — An Introduction to Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture

Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture (CSMA) aims to reduce the need for one specific computing environment. The traditional technology stack is breaking down because more people use microservices. Remote workers, cloud adoption, DevSecOps, IoTs, and other parts of digital transformation require flexible and scalable cybersecurity strategies. The answer to this problem is a “scalable, integrated, and automated cybersecurity mesh architecture” - CSMA. CSMA is a multi-layer approach to flexible, scalable, and reliable cybersecurity control.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Decentralized Storage Networks — An Explainer

A decentralized storage network is a p2p network of computers cooperating to provide storage capacity. DSNs aim to solve challenges inherent with traditional cloud storage and they are the foundation on which the future web #web3 is being built. DSNs are facilitating an iteration of the web that is more secure, persistent, open and robust. This new iteration, #web 3.0, fosters the sharing of computing, information and economical resources. DSNs that will thrive and gain popularity are those that provide resilient, highly available storage rewarding to storage providers and end users. There would be more need for predictable costs of storage in DSNs and we would probably witness more adoption of stable crypto-currencies in these networks. In the next few years, there would be more projects that abstract away the technicalities from users, such that DSN solutions feel as seamless as the popular cloud storage of today.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

3 Employee Leave Management Tips For Enterprises To Follow

There are three main steps that an enterprise should take to manage employee leave. These include complying with federal and state laws, establishing clear communication with employees, and identifying and implementing a fair leave policy. Employee leave policies should also cover special government and legal holidays. As the holiday season approaches, these processes become even more challenging. But following these 3 employee leave management tips will help you ensure that everyone has a great time off from work during the holiday season.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Efficient Server Side Pagination using Mongodb

Server Side Pagination is the most optimum way to show large data without a drop in performance. There are 5 problems with this approach. High bandwidth is required since the data has to travel through the internet from the database to the client-side. The high probability of the database server server server timeout the request since it is needed to fetch a huge data, maybe with filtering as well. The problem with server-side pagination is performance, even if it is implemented using third-party library (*like jquery data table or kendo grid) or your custom logic, the data must be kept on the client side.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

The Importance of User Experience in Product Differentiation

Product Strategy can build a competitive advantage through your product’s user experience. A good User Experience supports the marketing and affects the entire delivery and the go-to-market strategy. Research suggests that every dollar invested in UX Design returns about 100 dollars. Product differentiation is the creation of unique products or services from those of your competitors. It is a crucial aspect of any marketing strategy and is used to attract new customers and grow market share. The key to success as a Product Company is keeping up with emerging trends.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Automatically Redirecting Users to a Country-Specific Site

Users' needs have become more diverse, so if you have a website that is gaining global traction, you should offer them a personalized customer experience. To ensure they end up on the right website, you can use IP APIs to redirect them automatically. Translate IP addresses into countries and extract other useful information like time zones and currencies. Translate your website into different languages, show local store locations, and offer prices in local currencies.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

How Good Are We At Writing Tests?

This post is about some things I see a lot that cause problems in Java. It’s predominantly about tests I see written in Java, but I’m sure it applies to other languages. What makes a good test? Just like production code, there are (unrelated) qualities that make good tests. These days, I seem to be much more interested in the latter, than the former.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

NFTs Are Helping the Web Evolve

The founders of the internet dreamed that the web would open up a whole new level of access to information, communication, freedoms, and opportunities by connecting a world through digital networks. While there is no doubt more information flowing than ever before, the early hopes of the internet have yet to materialize. In the Beginning: There Was Web1 The idea that a network could connect us all together is nothing new. It, in fact, goes back to at least the early 1900s when scientists saw that technology could be used to quickly send information from one place to the next. And as computers became cheaper and technology faster, scientists and researchers started to develop communications models and standards for how data could be transmitted between multiple networks. However, it wasn’t until the early 90s when computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web that the internet really took form and started to change our daily lives.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

The Risky Business of Breaking New Ground in Your Industry

Matt Stang is a successful entrepreneur who went against the grain in his industry. He is now running a company called Delic Corp, which focuses on normalizing psychedelic treatments and making them accessible to all. He has a winning combination of purpose, passion, and possession of the facts set him up for success. But not all risks are worth taking, and some are downright dangerous, so what separates a calculated risk from a reckless one? This is what I want to explore in today's newsletter: how to take risks in your industry.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy