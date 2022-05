From what Danielle Quick can remember, she was a bit shy as a little kid at Newell Elementary. She also remembers spending time at Newell’s nurse’s office. “I remember her being really nice,” Quick said. “She was someone who I could talk to someone who would listen to me and make me feel better about things. There’s some comfort I think I found from her.”

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO