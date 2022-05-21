Legals for May, 21 2022

Although Jack DeBaun is consistently wrong, at least he is consistent. In his letter of March 31, he cites several examples of junk science which he properly claims defy common sense. Indeed they do. That is because they are junk science. The idea that an electron can be in two different places at the same time is preposterous and has been soundly debunked by Heisenberg’s Principle. The idea that time travels slower in outer space is total idiocy, just as the notion that measuring sticks are shorter when moving faster. Complete nonsense. The reason these notions defy common sense is because they are complete nonsense.

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO