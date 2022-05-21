ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponderay, ID

Legals for May, 21 2022

 4 days ago

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Ponderay Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 5:30 p.m., to consider the following requests: File AM22-025 - Zoning Text Amendment, Title 9, Chapter 1, Section 2, Definitions; Title 9 Chapter...

Bonner County Daily Bee

Top-down training

COEUR d’ALENE — The day before demolition began at the former Black Sheep Sporting Goods building on Monday, firefighters were cutting through the roof and smashing through walls. It could save lives, including their own. “This will either make or break a fire,” said Selkirk Fire, Rescue &...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Eluding, possession case continues

SANDPOINT — A Clark Fork man is awaiting sentencing in a drawn-out court case involving multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance, eluding law enforcement, and more. The Aug. 12, 2020, case involving Ryan Allen Denny, 42, began when he led Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputy Garrett Johnson on...
CLARK FORK, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - May 12, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a cow in the road in the 8400 block of Colburn-Culver Road at 5:55 a.m. A case was assigned to cover...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Mock DUI presentation presents sobering message

SANDPOINT – Lake Pend Oreille School District brought all its high school students together for the annual Mock DUI presentation, which included a skit to drive home the “don’t drive drunk” message. With graduation and summer drawing even closer the administration of LPOSD decided it was...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Priest River royalty took part in the Torchlight Parade

Mr. And Mrs. C. W. Jenkins and children, and Mrs. Jenkins’ mother, motored up from Lapwai Tuesday in an Overland four, making the entire 80 miles in one day. Prof. Jenkins taught school here when the present building was first erected. For the past four years he has been superintendent of schools at Lapwai, but he has resigned to accept a position as professor of mathematics at Moscow High School so he can finish his work at the state university. A peculiar coincidence is that he and Leroy Smith will graduate at the same time. Young Smith was a freshman in Priest River High School under Prof. Jenkins.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Thank you, first responders, for your actions

On Friday April 8, about 11:45 a.m., my wife and I were on our way to play in a bridge tournament. As we neared the Hoot Owl cafe going south we were hit by a Dodge Ram truck and my wife Mae was injured. The reason for this letter is...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Climate change, facts and misinformation

Although Jack DeBaun is consistently wrong, at least he is consistent. In his letter of March 31, he cites several examples of junk science which he properly claims defy common sense. Indeed they do. That is because they are junk science. The idea that an electron can be in two different places at the same time is preposterous and has been soundly debunked by Heisenberg’s Principle. The idea that time travels slower in outer space is total idiocy, just as the notion that measuring sticks are shorter when moving faster. Complete nonsense. The reason these notions defy common sense is because they are complete nonsense.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Buz (Plumis) Walter Moore Jr., 60

Buz (Plumis) Walter Moore Jr. died peacefully on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the age of 60 in Sandpoint, Idaho, with his loving family by his side. Buz was born December 15, 1961, in Missoula, Montana, to Dorothy Marie (Goodman) Moore and Buz (Plumis) Walter Moore Sr. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Alaska where Buz spent his childhood living an adventurous life all over the state. He loved to tell stories of hunting, fishing and running trap-lines in his youth. Buz also learned the value of hard work at a young age, working for the family logging business, he attended school up to the eighth grade, after which he went to work full time. His work ethic was unprecedented and is instilled in his family.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

LPOHS offering veggies for sale

SANDPOINT — With the end of May in sight, it's finally time to think about the garden. Lake Pend Oreille High School's greenhouse has lots of flowers and veggies to get your garden and yard ready for summer. Stop by any time during the day 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. or make special arrangements.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Priest River track earns most medals since 2010

BOISE — The Priest River track team had 16 athletes compete at the Idaho Class 3A state track meet at Middleton High School over the weekend. Six different Spartans came away with state medals. Leading the way was Matyus McLain with three. The junior finished third in discus with...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

SHS track did more with less in 2022

In 2021, the Sandpoint boys track team finished third at the Class 4A Idaho state track meet, with the girls placing ninth. That Bulldogs team from a year ago brought down 25 athletes and came away with 13 medals. This year, at the state meet, Sandpoint brought 15 athletes and took home 15 medals from both the boys and girls teams.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Monday night at the Elks, May 16

Monday night at the Elks Golf Course returned to the green on Monday, May 16. AJ’s Bowling is currently in first place with 28 and a half points. The bowling establishment is currently holding a slim four-point lead with Lunsford Construction right behind them with 24.5 points. WhiteTail Handyman...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Everything is starting to get better for SHS baseball

The Sandpoint baseball team ended its 2022 campaign by winning the consolation championship at the Class 4A Idaho state baseball tournament. During the run, the Bulldogs also won its first game at the state tournament since 2007. “I’m so proud of these guys,” Sandpoint baseball coach Chase Tigert said. “It’s...
SANDPOINT, ID

