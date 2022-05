Madison-Plains school district officials are pursuing new ways to help students and staff who are struggling emotionally. According to Superintendent Chad Eisler, many students are dealing with a wide array of tough issues, some of which pre-date the COVID-19 pandemic and some caused or worsened by the pandemic. Teachers say more and more students are approaching them to talk privately. Teachers are struggling with how to help students and what they bring with them to school. Teachers, themselves, are dealing with their own emotional struggles.

MADISON COUNTY, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO