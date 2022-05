Looking for a little community journalism to start your Wednesday? 🗞️ We’ve got you covered. Today’s top story looks to the past of the Pearl Street Mall to make sense of its present and future. Reporter John Herrick spoke with Richard Foy, an architect who helped design the downtown Boulder gem in the 1970s, about his vision for the city’s only street closed to cars — amid debate over whether to keep the closure of West Pearl between 11th and 9th streets permanent. The story is the latest in our local history beat, brought to you by our Community Leaders sponsorship program. Separately, John breaks down the relatively rosy (though plenty uncertain) economic outlook for downtown Boulder retailers.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO