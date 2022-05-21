Med Aid/CNA Scholarship Deadline June 1st

LeRoy W. Johnson age 79 of Mason City, NE passed away May 21, 2022, at the Arbor Care Centers in Ord, NE. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10:00 am at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow, NE with Rick Shoemaker officiating. Burial will be in the Box Elder Cemetery at Cumro, NE. Memorials are suggested to the Ansley Fire & Rescue or Donate Life Nebraska. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at govierbrothers.com.
