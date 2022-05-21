ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, NE

Med Aid/CNA Scholarship Deadline June 1st

By Custer County Foundation
Sand Hills Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMED AID/CNA SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION DEADLINE FAST APPROACHING. (Custer County, NE) Custer Care has established a scholarship through the Custer County Foundation to assist students getting their...

sandhillsexpress.com

Sand Hills Express

Make a Splash at Your Local Swimming Pool for Summer 2022

BROKEN BOW—The Broken Bow Aquatic Center will open Wednesday, June 1 at 12:30 p.m. Pool manager Laurie French has worked for the pool for more than 20 years and has served as manager for the past seven years. She is excited for another summer season!. “It’s great and I...
BROKEN BOW, NE
Sand Hills Express

Missoula Children’s Theater Coming to Ansley June 6-11

ANSLEY–The Missoula Children’s Theater will be coming to Ansley, Neb. June 6 through June 11 to work with students and perform the play Hansel and Gretel. The auditions, rehearsals, and performances will take place at Ansley Public Schools (1124 Cameron St, Ansley, NE 68814). Eligible participants must be going into 1st thru 12th grades. Students must attend auditions in order to participate and commit to the week of rehearsals.
ANSLEY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Custer County Board of Supervisors to meet Tuesday morning

Disc/dec – S. Bowers, review and Zelle HR contract. Disc/dec – BC/BS – employee/county reimbursable. Disc/dec – T. Conover, Weed Supt – electrical bids on garage door. Disc/dec – Courthouse front steps/sidewalk. Disc/dec – County Handbook. Agenda is kept continuously current and open...
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Area Cowboys and Cowgirls Compete at High School Rodeos in Stapleton and Thedford

Nebraska High School rodeo contestants made stops in Stapleton and Thedford over the weekend. Jace Hurlburt of Arcadia was girls all around champion at the Stapleton rodeo on Saturday. Hurlburt teamed with Tate Talkington of Scottsbluff to win the team roping Saturday in a time of 8.62 seconds and placed 2nd in the breakaway roping in a time of 3.42 seconds. Other area highlights on Saturday included Cooper Bass of Brewster winning the boys cutting with a score of 73. Cooper Kursave of Arcadia won the bull riding with a score of 78 and Emma Warren of Thedford won the goat tying in a time of 8.77 seconds.
STAPLETON, NE
Sand Hills Express

Funeral Service for LeRoy Johnson, age 79

LeRoy W. Johnson age 79 of Mason City, NE passed away May 21, 2022, at the Arbor Care Centers in Ord, NE. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10:00 am at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow, NE with Rick Shoemaker officiating. Burial will be in the Box Elder Cemetery at Cumro, NE. Memorials are suggested to the Ansley Fire & Rescue or Donate Life Nebraska. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at govierbrothers.com.
MASON CITY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Custer County Courthouse project takes another step

The Custer County Board of Supervisors met for their regular session Tuesday morning in the Supervisors room of the Custer County Courthouse. A project with the steps and sidewalk on the east side of the courthouse has been a topic of discussion for some time now. Supervisor Dwain Bryner brought forward a bid and mock-ups from JEO Consulting for designing and engineering the project totaling $29,800. The project would integrate wheelchair access onto the east side of the courthouse, among other redesign elements. Lynn Longmire made a motion to have JEO do a design and engineer study, with Don Olson seconding the motion. Voting “yes” were Longmore, Olson, Kleeb, Bryner, and Myers. The sole “no” vote was from supervisor Stunkel who explained he voted no because he was concerned about the spending of the money without project cost being included. Other supervisors explained problems in the past with getting complete “engineering phase through construction phase” quotes on other projects, saying they see the project getting more quotes because of the engineering being done first and separately.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
Sand Hills Express

NSAA Boys State Golf Championships Begin Today – Smith (SL), Kramer (SV), and Critel (Burwell) to Compete in Class D

The NSAA state boys golf championships begin today across Nebraska. Colbi Smith of South Loup, Cole Kramer of Sandhills Valley, and Dillon Critel of Burwell will be among those competing at the Class D state tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte. Smith and Kramer qualified for state by placing in the top ten individually of the D-4 district meet held las week. Critel qualified as the district champion at the D-2 district.
BURWELL, NE
Sand Hills Express

Area Athletes to Participate at Annual Mr. and Miss Basketball All Star Games in Kearney

The rosters have been released for the 30th annual Mr. Basketball and 28th annual Miss Basketball Senior All Star games which are scheduled for June 5th at the UNK Health and Sports Center in Kearney. Several area athletes are among those on this year’s roster of players. The girls basketball showcase will feature five players from the KCNI/KBBN coverage area. The Blue team will be coached by John Rohde of SEM and will include Jaide Chandler of Anselmo-Merna and Faith Hernandez of SEM. The Red team will be coached by Brandon Rohr of Amherst and will include Megan Donegan of South Loup as well as Kailyn and Kya Scott of Broken Bow. The boys all star showcase will feature three players from the area. The Blue team will be coached by Connor Beranek of Wood River and will include Vince Eurek of Arcadia/Loup City. The Red team will be coached by Drew Billeter of Loomis and will include Dillon Critel of Burwell and Wyat Lambertson of Anselmo-Merna.
KEARNEY, NE
Sand Hills Express

NPCC Announces Rosters for High School All Star Basketball Games

North Platte, Neb. – North Platte Community College announces its players for their annual high school all-star basketball game. The roster comprised of talent from western Nebraska will have the opportunity to showcase their skills on the court of the North Platte Community College Knights on June 3. The...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Sand Hills Express

8th Grade Signing Day for Broken Bow Girls Basketball

KCNI/KBBN Sports was invited to attend the 8th grade signing day last Tuesday for the Broken Bow girls basketball team. The class of 13 outgoing 8th graders signed their letter of intent to join the Broken Bow high school girls basketball program next season. Check out our interview with the group.

